The Purpose of Wind Chimes

There's a bit more to wind chimes than simply making sounds when the wind blows. Some are designed to add a bit of decor to outdoor spaces, while others are tuned for specific purposes, such as creating a calming, harmonious chorus of sound as they resonate. The exact purpose is really whatever you have in mind for them, whether it's for decor, for their pleasant sound, or for a bit of each. If you're buying them primarily for decor, still give them a listen to ensure you like the sound; otherwise, you may find them irritating every time a breeze blows.

Wind Chimes and Feng Shui

For followers of feng shui, wind chimes attract new, positive energy and opportunities while removing stagnant energy, much as the wind brings with it fresh and nonstagnant air. The chimes may be placed indoors or outdoors, but hanging them in an area where a breeze reaches them helps the chimes to sound. If you're choosing chimes designed for feng shui use, pick ones that sound pleasing to your ear or that have specific colors or elements on them that enhance any positive aspects you wish to bring into the home.

For specific feng shui purposes, place the chimes near the main entryway to circulate and improve energy for all aspects of life. Placing them in the northwest area of a home influences travel, while in the north, the chimes are used to positively influence professional experiences. A western placement helps enhance creativity of children in particular. Placing chimes outside the home in feng shui helps neutralize any outside influences that may negatively affect the home, such as the perceived effects of irritating highway noises. They may be used as a metal element for balance in the garden or landscape.

Specially Tuned Wind Chimes

Feng shui wind chimes and quality chimes of any sort are usually tuned so the clanging chimes sound pleasant and harmonious with one another. On the other hand, bargain chimes found at a discount store may sound a bit irritating if the individual parts aren't tuned to specific notes, and you have to listen to them for a long time. It's much like playing a piano — playing notes in the same chord at the same time sounds nice, while playing a bunch of random notes simultaneously might sound cacophonous.

Many wind chimes are tuned specifically to bring a sense of tranquility, or they're tuned to specific frequencies to help create certain healing or calming effects. The longer the chime tubes, the deeper the pitch and the louder they often are, while the smaller the tubes, the higher and lighter the sound. Some are even tuned to play the notes of a specific song or for some to ring out longer than others and in different octaves for an interesting resonating effect.

No matter what the product literature says about the tuning of any wind chimes, it's best to listen to them before purchase to ensure they resonate with you. Keep in mind that even if you love the sound, your neighbors may not, so consider the placement if using them outdoors.