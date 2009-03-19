How to Change the Light Bulb on a Whirlpool Refrigerator

Many Whirlpool refrigerators use sealed LED light modules in the refrigerator and freezer compartments. The company says these lights don’t need to be replaced. If your freezer or refrigerator has a sealed Whirlpool LED light module that doesn’t turn on when you open the door to the compartment, you may need to call for service. Check your Quick Start Guide for contact information. The U.S. service center number is 866-698-2538.