How to Use a Rowenta Garment Steamer

A Rowenta garment steamer allows you to remove wrinkles in clothing without using an iron. Rowenta makes two different styles of steamers. One style is a handheld steamer. The other, sometimes called a valet steamer, is larger than the handheld and may provide hanging space or a flat surface to support the clothing while steaming it. Rowenta garment steamer instructions vary based on the style of steamer.
Using a Rowenta Handheld Steamer
Rowenta makes a variety of handheld steamers, such as the X-Cel Steamer, which comes in several models. The operating instructions for handheld machines are similar.
- Begin by filling your Rowenta hand steamer with fresh tap water. To do this, unlock the water tank from the steamer and remove it. Open the water inlet stopper, fill the tank, and reinsert the stopper. Put the tank back on the steamer and lock it in place.
- Plug the steamer into a power outlet and press the power switch to turn it on. When the light stops flashing, the steamer is ready.
- Hang the Rowenta door hook over a door. Put the item you plan to steam on a clothes hanger and hang it from the hook.
- Hold the steamer so it's vertical, with the brush pointing away from you. Press the steam button and move the steamer over the garment, moving from top to bottom. When you've completed the front of the garment, turn it around and do the back.
- When you're finished steaming, press the power button to turn off the steamer. Unplug the device.
- Allow the device to cool for at least an hour. Unlock the water tank, remove it, and empty it completely. Return the tank to the steamer and lock it in place.
Using a Valet Steamer
Rowenta also makes a variety of valet steamer models, such as the Precision Valet and Compact Valet. The instructions are similar for many valet models.
- Remove the water tank, fill it with clean tap water, replace the cap, and return it to the base of the steamer.
- Plug the steamer into a socket and switch it on. It will be ready to use in about 60 seconds.
- Hold the Roll & Press handle down and roll down the shade stored at the top of the machine. The vertical shade provides a support surface for the item you're steaming.
- Hang the garment from the built-in hanger.
- Hold the steamer with the vents facing away from you and start steaming from the top of the item. Steam in a vertical motion from top to bottom.
- When you're finished steaming, turn off the machine by pressing the pedal and then unplug the steamer.
- Hang the steam head in an upright position. Unlock the Roll & Press handle and keep your hand on it as the shade rolls back to the top.
Warning
- Use only plain water in your steamer. Any additives in the water, such as fragrances, starch, or softeners, can affect the steam and cause deposits to form on the steamer.
- Allow the steamer to cool completely before storing it.
- Keep your hands away from the hot steam.