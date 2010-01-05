How to Identify Moen Single-Handle Kitchen Faucet Model

Image Credit: Niklas Skur / EyeEm/EyeEm/GettyImages

If you have Moen faucets in your home, you might wish to identify the type you have for several reasons. It's possible that you need to replace or repair them, but you didn't install them yourself and aren't sure of the model number. Maybe you're working toward a renovation and wish to match your faucets to the other fixtures you have in the kitchen or bathroom. Moen makes it easy to identify their faucets using their website.

Identifying Moen Single-Handed Faucets

If you are trying to find the Moen single-handed kitchen faucet model you have, start by visiting the "Replacement Parts" on the Moen website. According to Moen, you will be best able to identify the faucet you have by locating its model number. Once you have that, you can use it to find the appropriate replacement part or accessory using the PDF called "Exploded Parts View" on that specific model's Moen page.

Moen says that it has this information available for products dating back to 2011. Anything older than that may be a bit more difficult to identify. However, they recommend contacting their customer service hotline for more information. This phone number is 1-800-BUY-MOEN.

Finding a Model Number

Moen says that the model number for their products is always located on the product package. If you, a plumber or a contractor have recently installed the products, you may still have the packing on hand and be able to identify it in that way. If not, the model number will also be located on the instruction sheet that accompanied your product.

Moen offers a product finder tool on its website that allows you to search by model number. Enter this number and you will find more detailed information about your single-handled kitchen faucet.

Further Faucet Identification Troubleshooting

Depending on the age of your faucet, it is possible that the Moen model number has worn off or is covered in hard water or soap scum. If you've cleaned your faucet and are still unable to tell what model number it is, you might attempt to send a photo of your faucet to the manufacturer for help. It's possible that a customer service representative could guide you through the identification process.

Even if Moen cannot tell you exactly which model number faucet you have, they may be able to guide you to a similar looking faucet by appearance alone. Visiting a local plumbing supply store may prove fruitful, as well, since employees at these locations often have great knowledge of the products they sell.

On its customer service page, Moen explains that you should ensure that you have looked at the right place on the faucet when seeking the model number. First, point your spout aerator, which is the part of the faucet where the water comes out, so that it is facing the 3 o'clock position. When you do this, the series and model number will be located on the opposite side of the faucet. The model number typically begins with "7" or "8," has four or five digits and may be followed by letters.