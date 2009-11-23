How to Disconnect the Propane Tank From a Grill

According to the National Fire Protection Association, leaks or breaks in containers or pipes account for 19 percent of all home grill fires and 31 percent of the injuries associated with these fires. Given the serious dangers associated with a leaking or broken propane tank or pressure regulator , it is very important that you take proper care when removing and transporting your propane tank. While the process is simple, it's important to keep safety in mind to minimize your fire risk.

You don't have to wait until your tank is completely empty to replace it, but it can sometimes be hard to tell how full it is until it runs out. You certainly don't want to run out of gas in the middle of cooking if you can avoid it, but you also don't want to waste time and money refilling or exchanging a tank that's mostly full. If you want to refill the tank before it's fully empty but aren't sure how full it is, you can purchase a propane gauge that can be connected between the tank and the regulator, or you can use a propane scale gauge that estimates how full a tank is based on weight. Alternatively, you can buy an extra tank so you have propane ready to go when your first tank runs out.