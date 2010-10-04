How to Reset the Clock on a Panasonic SD978S Microwave

The Panasonic SD978S microwave is a 2.2-cubic-foot microwave oven with 1,250 watts of power. Features include inverter technology, inverter turbo defrost, and 10 power levels you can select for cooking. The microwave has a clock with a digital time readout. In addition to showing the time of day, the clock can be used as a timer.

Resetting the Clock on a Panasonic SD978S Microwave

The clock on the microwave has a 12-hour display, and the clock will retain the time of day unless power is interrupted in some way. Here's how to reset the clock if you lose power or need to adjust the time for daylight saving time:

Press the Timer/Clock button two times. The colon in the time display will start to flash. Turn the time dial to set the clock to the current time. The time will appear in the display window, and the colon will continue to flash. When you reach the desired time, press the Timer/Clock button again. The time of day is now set, and the colon will stop flashing.

Tip The Panasonic SD978S won’t operate when the colon on the clock display window is flashing.

Using the Clock as a Kitchen Timer

You can also use the Timer/Clock button and time dial to use the clock on your Panasonic microwave as a kitchen timer. Here's how to set the clock to count down a specific number of minutes:

Press the Timer/Clock button once. Turn the time dial to set your desired number of minutes. For example, if you want the microwave to count down for 10 minutes, dial in the number 10. Press the Start button. The timer will count down without you having to cook anything in the microwave.

Using the Clock to Set Stand Time

The Panasonic microwave also allows you to set the oven to cook at your desired power level for your desired amount of time and program in stand time while you do it. Here's how to program cooking and stand time:

Enter the desired power level by pressing the Power Level button the correct number of times. Turn the time dial to set the cooking time in minutes. Press the Timer/Clock button one time. Turn the time dial to set the number of minutes you want the cooked dish to stand in the microwave. Push the Start button. The microwave will cook for the desired time and then the clock will show the countdown of the stand time.