How to Remove a Sinkmaster Garbage Disposal

Image Credit: -Oxford-/iStock/GettyImages

Anaheim Manufacturing company produces the Sinkmaster garbage disposal, as well as a number of other kitchen appliances. The Sinkmasters come in a variety of styles and models, ranging from 1/3 horsepower to 1 horsepower in operating capacity. These disposals are connected to the bottom of the sink, and use electricity to power the disposal blades. From there, the waste is washed out of the disposal with water from your kitchen sink and through the drain line.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Removing a Sinkmaster 750 Disposal

Turn off the electricity to the Sinkmaster 750 garbage disposal, or whichever specific Anaheim Manufacturing garbage disposer model you have, by unplugging the unit from the outlet. If the Sinkmaster is directly wired into the circuit, shut off the power at the main circuit breaker and disconnect the wires. It is essential the power is off before you attempt to make any changes to your garbage disposal, as the electricity poses an electrocution risk.

Identify the circuit where the Sinkmaster is installed and move the switch to the "Off" position. Remove the electric panel cover on the side of the Sinkmaster (where the wire enters) by loosening the screws with a Phillips screwdriver. Before touching any of the terminals inside, use a voltmeter to make sure they are turned off. Unscrew the terminals that are holding the wires in place and pull the wires out through the conduit hole at the side of the Sinkmaster.

Removing the Dishwasher Line

Position a bucket or large bowl underneath the Sinkmaster. This will help catch any water that spills out when you remove the dishwasher line from the garbage disposal. Unscrew the hose clamp holding the dishwasher line in place. Pull the dishwasher line off the disposal nipple.

Use the Phillips screwdriver to remove the two screws that hold the drain outlet in place. Loosen the coupling holding the drain line in place with a pair of pliers. Pull the drain line out of the side of the Sinkmaster.

Disconnecting Sinkmaster From its Mounting

Disconnect your Sinkmaster from its mounting bracket. If you have a snap-ring connection, insert the edge of a flat-bladed screwdriver in between the snap ring and the bottom of the sink flange. Twist the disposal counterclockwise (it might be easier to have an assistant help you here) to remove it from the sink.

Advertisement

If you have a three-bolt assembly, loosen the clamp on the side of the disposal by turning the handle counterclockwise. Lift this edge off the mount by pulling downward. Twist slightly to pull the disposal off the mounting clamp and pull straight down to remove.

Seeking Help From a Professional

If you are unsure how to proceed with the removal of your Sinkmaster garbage disposal, you should contact the manufacturer to see if they can point you in the direction of a certified technician who might be able to help you. You might also find that your electrician or plumber could assist with the removal. You may also be able to find assistance online from sites like Repair Clinic.

According to Disposal Zone, it's not a good idea to undertake this sort of project if you aren't familiar with the basics of electricity or plumbing. Particularly since both water and electricity are involved with a garbage disposal, there is a significant safety risk if you do not know what you're doing.