Troubleshooting Garbage Disposals That Won't Turn Off

Having a garbage disposal can mean you benefit from convenient clean-up after meals and limit the amount of food waste you have to throw away. If your garbage disposal malfunctions, however, you may find yourself hurrying to troubleshoot it. It's particularly problematic if your garbage disposal won't turn off, as this can be dangerous and can also waste power. Fortunately, you may be able to find the cause of this issue and repair it yourself, provided you have some basic tools and knowledge of how the appliance works.

Important Safety Considerations

Before doing anything to troubleshoot or repair your garbage disposal, turn the power off to the unit at the circuit breaker. Let everyone else know who might be around that they should not put it back on until you have finished. Since a garbage disposal is connected to both electricity and plumbing components, it's critical there be no power to it when you are making repairs.

In addition, you should take care never to put your hand or fingers inside the garbage disposal. According to Home Serve, doing so can lead to serious injury.

Before you attempt any repairs, you should familiarize yourself with the manual for your unit. Do not attempt any troubleshooting or repairs if you aren't comfortable with the tools or techniques required.

Garbage Disposal Won’t Turn Off

If your garbage disposal runs when the switch is off or otherwise won't stop running, you can troubleshoot it. Check first to be sure that your garbage disposal isn't plugged into a dual-outlet receptacle with one side that is always on. In many cases, one side is on and one is controlled by a switch. This is a common mistake and can easily be fixed by switching where the cord goes.

To check, The Indoor Haven says to open the cabinet doors under your sink and take a look at the receptacle. Use a flashlight if need be to get a better look. Flip the garbage disposal switch (note that you'll need to turn the power back on at the circuit breaker before you do this). If nothing changes, the garbage disposal is plugged into the "always-on" receptacle. You'll want to switch the outlet it connects to.

Repairing a Garbage Disposal

If that is not the issue, it's possible that your switch is broken. Contact an electrician to see whether repairs are needed. If your electrician says there is nothing wrong with the switch or circuit, it may be that your garbage disposal is broken. Check your owner's manual for troubleshooting tips. You may be able to restore factory settings in an effort to fix the problem.

If that doesn't yield results, keep the circuit breaker turned off for safety and contact the manufacturer of your unit. Whether your InSinkErator won't turn off or your Whirlaway is broken, the manufacturer should be able to point you to the replacement parts you need. In some instances, your disposal may actually be under warranty, and you could get new parts or repairs for free.