What to Do if a Bosch Dishwasher Does Not Dry

Bosch dishwashers are very popular for their reliability and excellent cleaning power. Shoppers may choose a Bosch dishwasher because of the brand's name recognition and because these dishwashers are often quieter than those sold by Bosch's competitors. Many dishwashers from this manufacturer have built-in drying capabilities, including special dry settings on select models to ensure your dishes are ready to be put away as soon as the cycle in done. If your Bosch dishwasher is not drying, here are some possible causes.

1. You Picked the Wrong Setting

If your Bosch dishwasher isn't drying correctly, see if you selected a heated drying setting. If you select an air-dry setting, your dishes may not completely dry. The Bosch "Rinse and Hold" cycle does not have a drying setting.

Plasticware and Teflon dishes normally don't completely dry. Use a rinse aid to assist with the drying process. Do not overload the dishwasher, as this extends the drying time. If your new dishwasher is wet inside after trying these tips, continue on in the troubleshooting process.

2. Power Interruptions

It probably goes without saying that if your dishwasher has no power, your dishes aren't going to get dry. What if you open the machine at the end of the cycle and find that there's standing water in the bottom and your dishes are all soaking wet? It's possible that your dishwasher experienced a power interruption sometime after you started it and shut down instead of completely cleaning and then drying your dishes.

Check that the power cord is still completely plugged into its outlet, then check the household fuses or circuit breakers. Reset the circuit breakers if either is tripped. Examine the fuses to see if any are burned out. A burned out fuse usually has broken wires, or it's black. Replace the fuse.

3. Dishwasher Heating Element Issues

The heating element is located on the bottom of your Bosch dishwasher. This dishwasher's heating element works to heat up your dishwasher during the drying cycle so your dishes dry. If the element is not working properly, your dishes won't dry.

Disconnect the dishwasher from the power supply and take out the bottom rack. Examine the heating element. A burned out heating element usually has black or white spots on it, or sections of it are cracked. Contact a Bosch parts dealer to order a new heating element. You can't usually repair these components.

Note that only older Bosch dishwashers have heating elements. Newer models rely on a condensation drying process, so you won't have to inspect your heating element if you have one of these newer appliances.

4. Dishwasher Drying Fan and Thermostat Issues

The drying fan moves air around your dishes to speed the drying process. If the fan isn't working properly, your dishes may not completely dry. Unplug the dishwasher from the power source and remove the main housing. Examine the fan to see if it moves freely. Check the fan blades to see if any are broken. If the fan doesn't move or has broken components, replace it since it's difficult to fix.

The thermostat is responsible for the drying temperature. If the thermostat isn't working, the heating element won't kick on. Since the thermostat usually can't be fixed, replace it instead.

In addition, if the Bosch dishwasher condensation vent is faulty, you may have issues with dry dishes. Many of Bosch's products use a condensation drying process that doesn't rely on a heating element inside the machine. This does have other benefits, such as permitting you to put your plastic dishes on the lower rack, but a dishwasher with a condensation vent can still break down and leave dishes wet.