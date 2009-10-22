How to Unlock a KitchenAid Quiet Superba Dishwasher

Image Credit: Volodymyr Bushmelov/iStock/GettyImages

If you have a KitchenAid Quiet Superba dishwasher, you likely enjoy clean dishes and a reliable appliance. This dishwasher, like many others, offers a number of features to make cleaning your kitchen simpler. It's always good to familiarize yourself with your owner's manual to learn the ins and outs of your dishwasher, including how to properly lock and unlock it. In most instances, it's fairly simple to unlock your KitchenAid dishwasher.

Important Safety Considerations

When attempting to troubleshoot your KitchenAid Quiet Superba dishwasher, you should always consult the instructions that accompanied your appliance. Do not make any changes to plumbing unless you are familiar with basic plumbing skills.

Similarly, do not make any changes to electrical components of your dishwasher without turning off power at the circuit breaker, as doing so can be extremely dangerous.

If you need to move your dishwasher out of place for any reason, you should do so with the assistance of another adult. Dishwashers can be very heavy and cumbersome, as well as potential trip hazards. If you'll be pulling the dishwasher outside of its typical place beneath your countertop, ask for assistance if possible.

Unlock KitchenAid Dishwashers

Your KitchenAid Quiet Superba dishwasher can become locked inadvertently, or you may choose to lock it. According to KitchenAid, the appliance offers a convenient lock feature that prevents the machine from accidentally getting turned on by someone leaning on a button or by a child playing with the appliance. This is also a safety feature, since the machine cannot be opened if the lock is on, and no other buttons can be pressed, so children cannot crawl inside, get access to sharp cutlery or otherwise get injured.

If none of the buttons on your dishwasher are working, it is likely set in the lock feature. To turn this feature off, hold the "Energy Saver Dry" button for four seconds. This will unlock the dishwasher. You can test to be sure that the dishwasher is locked by pushing any button on the control panel. If nothing happens no matter which button you select, the dishwasher is locked.

If you want to then relock the dishwasher at some point, you can hold the "Energy Saver Dry" button down for four more seconds. Then, try touching any button on the control pad. If it does not work, you have successfully locked the dishwasher.

Other Issues With the Dishwasher

If you think your dishwasher is locked because touching any button does not turn it on, but holding down the "Energy Saver Dry" button does not do anything to change the setting, you may need to further troubleshoot your dishwasher. According to KitchenAid, you can contact the manufacturer of your dishwasher with any questions at 1 (800) 541-6390 or via online chat.

You should also verify that your dishwasher is plugged in correctly and that the cord has not become dislodged. Has the circuit breaker flipped? If either of these scenarios has come to pass, your dishwasher is simply not working due to lack of power.