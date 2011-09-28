How to Install a Bosch Dishwasher Door Panel

Bosch dishwashers are a popular brand sold in the United States. Bosch was named America's most trust kitchen brand four years in a row. Consumer Reports listed Bosch models as its top three dishwashers in overall ratings in a 2022 ranking. If you keep your Bosch dishwasher for a long time, the front panel may get scratched or dented. However, replacing the front door panel on a Bosch dishwasher is easy and requires minimal DIY skills.
Things You'll Need
Strong masking tape
Replacing a Bosch Dishwasher Door Panel
Step 1: Unplug the Dishwasher
Unplug the dishwasher from the power source. Typically, there is an electrical outlet under the sink where the dishwasher is plugged in.
Step 2: Loosen the Old Panel
Open the dishwasher door and remove the screws that hold the outer panel in place. There are six screws, three on either side of the door. Put the screws in a safe place until you need them again.
Step 3: Remove the Old Panel
Close the dishwasher door. To remove the panel, grasp it along the sides to loosen it and then pull it out from the bottom. There are plastic spacers on either side of the door near the bottom. If one of the spacers falls out, push it back in place on the dishwasher.
Step 4: Remove the Insulation
Place the old door panel front side down on a work surface. A sheet of insulation is taped to the back side of the panel, and you want to salvage it to use on the back of the new panel, which doesn't come with insulation. The insulation is taped onto the door panel. If you work carefully, you can pull the tape off the door and keep it attached to the insulation so you can reuse the tape on the new door panel.
Step 5: Install Insulation on the New Door Panel
Place the new panel front side down on a work surface. Put the insulation in place so that it fits in the edges on the sides of the door. Press down the existing tape or replace the tape with strong masking tape. Place the tape in the squares cut out of the middle of the insulation.
Step 6: Install the New Panel
With the dishwasher door closed, line up the door panel with the sides of the dishwasher and then with the overhang and the bottom of the dishwasher. Push the panel in place by placing your hands on the sides of the panel near the bottom.
Step 7: Screw In the Panel
Open the dishwasher door and put the screws back along the sides of the door. Tighten the screws.
Step 8: Finish the Project
Close the dishwasher door and peel off the protective film that covers the new panel. Plug the dishwasher back in.