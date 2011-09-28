How to Install a Bosch Dishwasher Door Panel

Step 4: Remove the Insulation

Place the old door panel front side down on a work surface. A sheet of insulation is taped to the back side of the panel, and you want to salvage it to use on the back of the new panel, which doesn't come with insulation. The insulation is taped onto the door panel. If you work carefully, you can pull the tape off the door and keep it attached to the insulation so you can reuse the tape on the new door panel.