How to Level a Bosch Dishwasher

It might be quiet and in seemingly good working order, but an unlevel dishwasher will eventually create problems. Leveling a Bosch dishwasher will keep it from rocking against surrounding cabinets and will prevent pools of water from stagnating within its interior. It only takes a few tools and a good understanding of the Bosch appliance to fix a tilted dishwasher.

Why Leveling Matters

When a dishwasher is not level, water can pool in the back, front or side of the interior of the machine. Stagnant water in a dishwasher is more than a nuisance. It can become a breeding ground for bacteria. Over time, this can wear out gaskets and impede mechanical parts from performing properly.

According to Repair Aid, an unlevel dishwasher can also cause damage to surrounding cabinets. As the appliance revs to life and sprays dirty dishes with high-pressure water, it can move around in its nook within the bank of cabinets or under the countertop. A level dishwasher installed snugly in place will cut down on damage to the cabinetry as well as its housing.

Check the Dishwasher Level

If water is pooling in or around the dishwasher, and you aren't sure why, then a quick check of its level may solve the problem. Push gently against the side of the appliance. A dishwasher that is level won't budge. A slightly unlevel Bosch dishwasher will wiggle from one side or the other or from back to front.

Leveling a Bosch Dishwasher

To level a Bosch dishwasher, first pull out the bottom dish basket. Place a level on the top of the machine or in the bottom of the appliance and measure the degree that the dishwasher is leaning, either left or right or back or front. At the lower front cover of the Bosch dishwasher, remove the retaining screws on either side of the appliance's door. Pull the cover up and off and place it on a cushion or folded comforter to protect the finish from getting scratched or bumped around while you work.

Work from back to front based on the measurement you took at the start of the leveling process. To raise the dishwasher in the back, turn the screw on the rear leveler of the appliance clockwise with a flat-blade screwdriver. Move it the opposite way to lower the rear of the Bosch dishwasher. Continue to check the level until the bubble on the leveler is even from front to back.

Move onto the sides of the machine. Place the leveler across the width of the dishwasher. Work from the lowest side and raise it to level the machine or vice versa if one side is entirely too high. Replace all of the retaining screws for the cover and return power to the machine.

Troubleshooting a Dishwasher

Some dishwasher models, such as Bosch, need the front and/or sides of the appliance removed to reach the feet or rollers that level the machine. When you remove a door or the outer panel of the dishwasher, you may expose wires and electrical components tucked neatly behind the panel or within the cavity of the appliance.

Anytime that you fiddle with the façade or parts of any appliance, it's a good idea to unplug it. This will reduce the chances of a surprise electrical shock. The Bosch instructions on Manuals Library recommend that only professional and qualified electricians work on the appliance's electrical system.