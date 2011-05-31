How to Adjust Factory Settings on a Bosch Dishwasher

Image Credit: Valeriya Rychkova/iStock/GettyImages

Bosch brand dishwashers are available with visible or concealed controls or a custom panel. They come in various colors and finishes and a wide variety of available programs, such as sanitizing wash, delicate wash and energy saving cycles. The dishwashers have large capacity tubs, adjustable racks and many pre-set cycles and settings that are programmed at the factory. Resetting or adjusting these settings is possible by following a few different steps.

Changing Bosch Dishwasher Settings

According to Bosch, you can change the desired language by opening the dishwasher door and pressing the "On/Off" button. Press the "C" button or "Glass Care" button, if applicable, until the desired language is shown. Press "Start" to confirm.

Adjust or disable the signal tone by pressing and holding the right "Cancel/Reset" button and the "On/Off" button at the same time. The light on the "Cancel/Reset" will illuminate. Release both buttons and then press the far right "Cancel/Reset" button until the desired volume is reached or the volume is turned off. Press "On/Off" to confirm.

Water Softening and Rinse Aid

Change the dishwasher salt setting for use with the water softening system. The factory setting is "H:00" for no salt. Open the dishwasher door and press the "On/Off" button. Press and hold the "A" button and press "Start" until "H:00" appears. Release the buttons and press the "B" button until the desired setting is reached. If the tap water hardness is between 120 and 140, set it to "H:01." If it is between 150 and 180, set it to "H:02." If it is between 190 and 210, set it to "H:03." If it is between 220 and 290, set it to "H:04." If it is between 300 and 370, set it to "H:05." If it is between 380 and 540, set it to "H:06."

If your Bosch dishwasher is using too much rinse aid, you can adjust those settings, too. Press the "On/Off" button to change the rinse agent settings. Press and hold the ">" button and the "Start/Reset" button simultaneously. Release the ">" button. Press the ">" button again until the "Clean" light and the "Rinse Agent" lights are illuminated. Press the "<" button until the light flashes once to use the lowest possible amount of rinse agent for each load.

Press the button again until the light flashes twice to dispense a medium amount of rinse agent per load. Continue to press the button until the light flashes three times to use the highest amount of rinse agent per load. Hold the button until there is no light illuminated to turn off the rinse agent dispenser. Press "Start" to confirm.

More Bosch Dishwasher Display Symbols

There are more Bosch dishwasher display symbols to become familiar with. Press the "On/Off" button again to change the "Extra Dry Heat" setting. Press and hold the ">" button and the "Start/Reset" button simultaneously. Release the ">" button.

Press the ">" button again until the "Clean" light and the "Sanitized" lights are illuminated. Press the "<" button until the light flashes once to turn on the extra dry heat setting. Press the button again until the light stops flashing to turn off the extra dry heat setting. Press "Start" to confirm.

Contact Bosch for assistance with your specific model at 800-944-2904. Note that, per Neli Home, the start button functions as a reset button. This information may prove useful as you troubleshoot.