How to Replace the Oven Light on an Electric GE Profile Oven

You need light in the oven to correctly gauge the progress of the food you're cooking, so when the light burns out, you want to replace it as soon as possible. A GE oven light bulb could be one of three types, so to make sure you have an exact replacement, it's a good idea to remove the old bulb before you buy the new one. Once you have the bulb, the replacement procedure is straightforward even when you add the cautionary step of wearing gloves to guarantee your safety.

Image Credit: monkeybusinessimages/iStock/GettyImages

Which Type of GE Profile Oven Light Do You Need?

One type of GE oven bulb replacement is a standard incandescent 40W screw-in appliance bulb. This looks like a conventional light bulb, but it isn't quite the same thing, so be sure the package clearly states that it's designed for appliances. You can get this type of bulb at any store that sells conventional incandescent bulbs.

The GE oven light bulb you need could also be one of two different halogen bulbs, and you can't tell which until you remove the old one. One type has straight pins and is identified as a G6 bulb, while the other has looped terminals and is identified as a G9 bulb. These bulbs are not interchangeable, so make sure you get the right one.

One more thing to note about your GE oven light replacement is that it should be rated to operate at 120 or 130 volts, which are essentially the same thing. Do not purchase a bulb rated for 12 volts. It will blow out in a heartbeat.

Wear Latex Gloves When Changing Halogen Bulbs

If the bulb you need to replace is a G6 or G9 halogen, you need to wear gloves when handling the new one. Halogen bulbs burn extremely hot, and the oils from your fingers can quickly overheat the glass. That could cause the bulb to burn out quickly, but there's also a possibility that the bulb could explode. You don't want that to happen while you're cooking a turkey, so gloves are a must.

If you don't have gloves, it's safe to handle the bulb with a piece of tissue paper or a paper towel. Just don't allow your finger to come in contact with the glass.

GE Oven Light Bulb Replacement Procedure

Before you start, turn off the oven and the oven light, and make sure the oven has cooled completely. If the oven is part of a range with a cord, unplug the cord from the wall, if convenient. Otherwise, turn off the power to the range circuit by switching off the correct circuit breaker in your home's service panel (breaker box). For a wall oven, which typically does not have a cord, turn off the oven's breaker in the service panel.

Open the oven door as far as it will go. For better access, you may want to remove the door by opening it halfway and lifting it off its tracks.



Take the racks out of the oven.



Remove the bulb cover by turning it slightly until its tabs align with the notches in the socket and then pull it off. This is easier to do if you're already wearing latex gloves.



Remove an incandescent bulb by unscrewing it. If the bulb is a halogen, you should be able to pull it straight out of the socket after giving it a quarter turn. Some back-and-forth wiggling may be necessary if it's stuck. Screw in the new incandescent bulb. If you have a halogen, put on your gloves before taking the bulb out of the packaging. Insert the bulb's pins into the socket all the way.



Reinstall the bulb cover by aligning the tabs with the socket and pushing it on and then giving it a quarter turn. For better light in the oven, you may want to clean the bulb cover with soap and water before installing it.

