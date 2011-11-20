Why Does a Frigidaire Window Air Conditioner Unit Make a Beeping Noise?

Image Credit: Imagesbybarbara/iStock/GettyImages

In a world of beeping appliances and vehicles, one can forget that beeps serve a purpose. Ignoring them is easy but is done at your peril since beeps often signal malfunctions. With Frigidaire air conditioners, beeping may signify that it's toggling between modes, but it could also be a warning of things going awry.

Tip The most common reason your Frigidaire air conditioner might beep is because it's time to clean the filters. When filters are clogged, airflow is impeded, and the unit sounds the alarm. This isn't the only reason it could be beeping, so it's worth investigating to see what else might be problematic.

Common Reasons Air Conditioners Beep

With any air conditioner, your unit may beep for all sorts of reasons. Understanding how air conditioners work might give you some insight on how and why these glitches occur. Beeping may signify that the remote control's batteries are running low, for instance. It could also indicate impeded airflow or clogged filters, which are both frequent issues for window-mounted air conditioners.

The system may also beep if it's been too long between air filter replacements. Often, 250 hours of use will prompt a "hey, it might be time for DIY maintenance" alert to prod you into action. In fact, Frigidaire recommends doing general maintenance monthly, such as cleaning filters and coils.

Condenser coils outside the unit and evaporator coils inside the unit are integral to proper operation. Debris and dirt can affect any or all of them, so much so that an inability to create airflow can shut down your system for safety reasons. Cleaning them is similar to cleaning refrigerator sensor coils and is a great time to break out a hand vacuum. Always check each when confronting issues with your machine.

What Does the Display Say?

You may have the annoying situation of a beeping air conditioner whose panel won't turn on, but if the panel does turn on and it's beeping, it could offer clues. If you see either "ES" or "AS" displaying on your Frigidaire air conditioner panel, it's time to contact your HVAC expert or an authorized Frigidaire service center. Either of those error codes indicates that you have a sensor failing, and it will need professional repair.

It Could Be Electrical

Unfortunately, control boards can easily fry in electronics of all kinds, especially those in heavy use or in regions with electrical storms. Power surges, whether from lightning or improper cycling of currents, are a modern fact of life, and control boards are often not resilient when an overflow of electricity zaps crucial components.

A fried electrical panel can cause the unit to beep and even refuse to turn on. The good news is that these parts can be ordered and replaced by a tech-savvy family member or friend or your friendly HVAC professional for a fraction of the cost of a new unit. Another easily repaired problem through a professional would be a damaged cord, as modern cords have a circuit breaker in them in case the cord is frayed or torn, be it from excessive use or a teething puppy.

An easier problem to fix can sometimes be that for whatever reason, the fuse or circuit tripped in the breaker box, and the beeping is alerting you that there's no power. In this instance, reset the breaker or fuse. If the problem recurs, you may need a dedicated outlet that can handle the air conditioner's power capacity.

Resetting the System Can Help

Electrical issues often arise after household power outages, but even just turning the machine on and then off again quickly can confuse power circuits to make the system think something alarming is happening with your electrical grid, sending it into a protective mode and then beeping at you.

In fact, Frigidaire air conditioners have a safety feature to avoid tripping the circuit breaker. There is a cool circuit with a built-in, three-minute, time-delayed start that kicks in when the unit is quickly turned off and then on. However, even fail-safes can fail. When they do, check your user manual for instructions on how to reset your particular model.

If it's still not working after doing basic DIY maintenance, cleaning all the components, replacing batteries and resetting the system, then it's time to summon an HVAC technician to solve it.