How to Drain an Amana Portable Air Conditioner

The air conditioning unit will rely on gravity to make the water flow through the drain hose and therefore it must rest higher than any drain that the water is draining into.

An Amana portable air conditioner is a model of convenience. It can be wheeled anywhere in a house or home and used to cool off either a room or a whole house. They are made to expel moisture out of the exhaust vent hose which is run out of any window. However, in areas of high humidity, there will be times when the unit cannot expel enough moisture and will then deposit the excess into an internal holding tank. When this occurs, you have to manually drain the tank.