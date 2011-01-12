How to Set the Temperature on Luxpro Thermostats

The ambient temperature of your home is an important factor when making yourself feel comfortable and settled. And many have turned to Luxpro thermostats to reach a pleasant temperature in their living space. But what's the use of a thermostat if you can't set the temperature properly?

According to the World Health Organization, indoor temperatures aren't just for comfort but can also help prevent sickness, especially during the colder season. You can maintain your enjoyable temperature range and prevent shivering or sweating by thoroughly understanding your Luxpro thermostat settings.

Luxpro Factory Setting Default Temperature

Some Luxpro thermostats, like the P711 model, come with preprogrammed temperature settings. The default temperature setting for this model follows a time-based schedule. During the day, starting at 6 a.m., the heat mode will bring the temperature to 70 degrees Fahrenheit, while the cool mode will drop the temperature to 78 degrees Fahrenheit. Nighttime starts at 10 p.m. when the heat mode automatically raises the temperature to 62 degrees Fahrenheit, and cool mode adjusts the temperature to 75 degrees Fahrenheit.

You can alter these default temperatures by choosing "heat" or "cool" with the system mode switch. Then, press the up and down arrows to select your desired temperature. You can also fully customize your thermostat's routine by adding automatic temperature settings for morning, day, evening, and night.

Since these temperature routines are inherently linked to the time of day, it's important to keep the accurate time on your thermostat device as well.

Heat-Only Luxpro Thermostats

Anyone living in a climate that doesn't get hot enough to warrant an air conditioning unit may be interested in a Luxpro thermostat model that only has heat settings for those colder fall and winter months. With the PSD010BF model, you can install a heating-only thermostat and set the desired temperature to which your thermostat will heat your home.

On your thermostat's digital display, select heat mode. Press either the up or down arrow button and the word "SET" should appear. Then you should see the set temperature value flashing, which you can adjust with the up and down arrows in 1-degree increments. Once you've input your desired temperature, your thermostat will automatically heat your home to that setting.

And if things get a bit too hot in the spring or summer months, there's a feature for that too. Simply turn the fan mode on to cool your home. However, this cooling function can't be programmed to a set temperature. You'll have to turn the fan mode off once your home feels comfortable to you again.

Setting Luxpro Temperature Holds

Perhaps you're a person who gets hot flashes at an ambient temperature above 70 degrees Fahrenheit. On the other side of the spectrum, you might be someone who feels perfectly cozy at a more tropical surrounding temperature. No matter your preference, you can manipulate your home's temperature to feel exactly right to you with a fixed temperature setting.

Fixed temperature settings will activate heat and cooling modes to make sure the temperature doesn't deviate in your home. On the P711 model, when you feel your home is at the perfect temperature, press the "Hold" button one time. The word "Hold" will appear on the screen, and your thermostat will work indefinitely to maintain the temperature at that moment. To release the hold on that temperature, press the "Hold" button one more time.

Selecting a Temperature Stop Point

If you've invested in and installed a heat-only Luxpro model, you may find its heating capability to be extremely efficient, maybe even too efficient. Your home may get too warm by an unattended heat setting, and it can be annoying to repeatedly volley between the heat and fan settings.

You can stop toggling between the heat mode and fan mode by setting a stop point. When this designated temperature is reached, your thermostat will automatically stop heating, and this feature also prevents your thermostat from being set above the stop point.

To set your stop point, make sure the system mode switch is off. Hold down the up key while simultaneously switching the mode to heat. The display will read "Ht lmt," and you'll be able to input your heat limit using the arrow keys.