How Long Do Evaporator Coils Last on a Home AC?

When your household appliances are running smoothly, the last thing you may be thinking about is how old your unit is. Whether you just moved in or have been in the same place for quite some time, knowing how long an evaporator coil lasts in a home air conditioner is important. Although you could be living it up in cool air for many years, there is a time limit to how long the evaporator coil lasts.

Tip An evaporator coil on a home air conditioner can last 10 to 15 years.

What Is an Evaporator Coil?

The evaporator coil, also known as the coil or indoor coil, is one of the essential parts of your air conditioning system because it regulates the temperature. The evaporator coil is filled with refrigerant, so when your air conditioning system draws air from your home across the coil, the refrigerant absorbs the heat from the air.

Evaporator Coil Life Span

According to CroppMetcalfe Services, an evaporator coil can last 10 to 15 years if your air conditioning unit is properly maintained. Unfortunately, if your unit is not maintained correctly, then it will not last as long as it should. An AC unit needs to be cleaned regularly because if it's not, particles like pollen, dirt and dust can get past the air filter and collect on the evaporator coil.

Evaporator coils are moist because of condensation, so particles that get past the filter stick to the condensation on the coil and stack up. Over time, this can reduce the performance of your AC unit and cause corrosion. A buildup can also cause an airflow blockage, and ice can build up. Keeping up with regular maintenance helps to prevent these issues.

When to Replace an Evaporator Coil

Although your evaporator coil and air conditioner should run smoothly for up to 15 years, issues can arise before then. There are some warning signs that you can look for before your coil breaks down entirely, though. If your unit struggles to transition from heating to air conditioning, warm air is blowing through your vents, sounds are coming from your unit or you notice leakage, you might need to replace your coil. Always contact a professional if you notice any issues.

Make an Evaporator Coil Last Longer

If you want your evaporator coil to last as long as possible, two important things you can do are regularly changing the air filter and making sure debris, including dirt, leaves and grass, isn't covering the condenser outside. You should change your filter every 30 days because this will help ensure that dirt doesn't pile up in the system. Dirt can affect not only the coil but other parts of your HVAC system as well.

Sometimes, the evaporator coil can fail due to issues with the condenser coil. When the condenser fan spins, it draws air across the condenser coil through to the evaporator coil. Ensuring that debris doesn't build up on the condenser could help improve the longevity of your evaporator coil.