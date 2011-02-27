Clorox Disinfectant as an Insect Solution

Clorox disinfectant is a product designed to kill bacteria, fungi, and some types of viruses. Clorox is used to disinfect different areas of the home, including bathrooms and the kitchen. Clorox disinfectant may be sold as an aerosol, spray, or wipes. You may wonder if this common household cleaning product can be used as an insect solution. Clorox disinfectant is not created or designed to kill and repel insects, so it's a good idea to consider an alternative insect solution, such as an insecticide.

Pesticides Can Be Harmful

Because Clorox disinfectant isn't designed for killing insects, it is best to use a pesticide, which is geared toward eliminating pests. Pests can include insects, rodents, or even weeds. A pesticide is any product that has a combination of active and inert ingredients with the goal to destroy, repel, deter, or kill a pest, as defined by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. If you have an insect problem, you'll want to select an insecticide, which is a type of pesticide. Pesticides typically work well against eliminating pests but may take some time to get the situation under control.

Pesticides are made up of a combination of various chemicals that can have a negative impact on wildlife, including amphibians, birds, fish, plants and insects, and the environment. It's also important to take precautions to protect your health before using a pesticide since they can be toxic. Before choosing and using a pesticide, make sure to read the instructions carefully. The person using a pesticide has a responsibility to understand how to use it and how to ensure they minimize negative effects it can have on the environment.

Preventing Insect Infestations

One of the best ways to minimize insects and pests in the home is by eliminating factors that may attract them in the first place. These simple techniques can make a big difference in reducing and eliminating insects and pests. Here are some things you can do to prevent insects or make them feel less welcome after finding them in your home.

Keep food sealed in airtight containers or bags.

Clean up any crumbs on the floor or the kitchen counter.

Avoid eating in bedrooms, eating on the bed, or eating while walking throughout your home.



Wipe down any liquids on the counter, since water and other liquids can draw in insects and pests.

Wash the dishes quickly, so smells and food crumbs don't attract insects.

Use a trash can with an airtight lid and take out the trash frequently.

Seal and caulk any cracks in the walls, entryways, windows, doors, and along pipes.