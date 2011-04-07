How to Get Rid of Croaking Frogs

Image Credit: BrianLasenby/iStock/GettyImages

Warm weather encourages you to open the windows, admire the growing gardens and watch all the critters that make their way back to your yard for the season. Frogs are sometimes part of that scenario, and their incessant croaking can keep anyone up at night.

While there are ways to rid your garden of frogs that involve harsh methods, they aren't pests like insects, and they do help plant growth by eating bugs that kill plants. However, they can still be a noisy nuisance. Some common-sense tips can keep frogs at bay humanely.

A Clean Yard Gives Frogs Fewer Places to Hide

Frogs like to keep out of sight, and they love moisture, so make sure to trim plants and grass back, as it will keep your yard dry and free of shady areas. Make sure you mow and trim during a warm, dry period, so you don't cause any harm to the camouflaged animals.

Lights Out!

Light draws bugs in, and frogs are always looking for their next insect meal. Turn your yard and pool lights off at night to keep both insects and frogs at a distance.

Practice Population Control

Once frogs breed, their numbers can get out of control quickly, so keep your eyes open for eggs during mating season, which takes place in the spring and early summer months. Most frog eggs are found in gelatinous masses, and they're usually found in ponds or pools. You may also find them in containers that retain rainfall. When you see them, scoop them up and dispose of them.

Set a Delicious Trap

Frogs love bugs, and a five-gallon bucket or tall trash can of well-placed insects will capture a few frogs that will see your trap as a tasty buffet and jump right in. Once they're in the bucket, simply relocate them elsewhere.

Build An Insurmountable Wall

Find out where your frogs are coming from and going. Frogs love water and shade, so it makes sense that putting barriers of mesh or plastic fencing between the amphibians and comfort zones like pools and ponds will force them to set up camp elsewhere.



Some frogs can jump higher than others depending on the type, so make sure your wall is high enough to be impassable. Without access to water or the shady parts of your yard, relocation for them and a good night's sleep for you will be the guaranteed outcome.