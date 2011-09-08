How to Get Rid of Small Flies From My Refrigerator

As you open your refrigerator door one afternoon, you notice a small swarm of tiny flies exit. Though not quite as bothersome as large horseflies or even the common household fly, fruit flies are still an annoyance -- especially when they become trapped in your refrigerator with fresh food. Fruit flies seek out over-ripe, sweet-smelling food items. They can be found near your fruit basket, inside you refrigerator or even in sink drains. Removing the source of your fruit fly infestation and then trapping remaining flies is the best way to eliminate them.
Clean out your refrigerator, pantry and countertops. Dispose of all food that is not properly packaged in an airtight container. Squeeze and sniff fruits and vegetables, to see if they are still consumable. If you have any doubt, throw them out.
Scrub away patches of sticky food residue in your refrigerator, using all-purpose cleaner and a damp rag. Also clean your countertops and pantry shelves thoroughly.
Rinse out an empty beer bottle, and fill the bottom of it with cider vinegar. Rub dish soap inside the neck and around the mouth of the bottle. The sweet vinegar will draw the flies into the bottle, and the sticky dish soap will trap them.
Place the bottle inside your refrigerator, in case any flies were hiding when you cleaned it out. If your infestation is severe, place several more bottles throughout your kitchen -- on top of your refrigerator or on the countertop.
Rinse out your bottles every few days. If the problem persists, refill them with new cider vinegar and apply more dish soap.