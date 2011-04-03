How to Kill Caterpillars

Although they don't look menacing, caterpillars can be extremely destructive in gardens and flowering trees. Caterpillars eat their way through leafy plants, flowers and fruits and lay eggs that will hatch into more caterpillars to continue the destruction. If not controlled, caterpillars can decimate a garden and even kill the plants in them. By physically removing caterpillars from the garden and by destroying their eggs, you can control a caterpillar population. Other nontoxic methods can also be applied to repel caterpillars to keep your garden safe from these pests.