How to Get Rid of Ants in Plumbing

Ants are attracted into the home by food sources. Keep the kitchen and other rooms clean and free of food crumbs or empty food and beverage containers. Vacuum and mop frequently to avoid an accumulation of food spills and stains. Be persistent with ant control methods for at least one month to ensure the entire colony is gone. Enlist the help of a professional exterminator if your efforts aren't bringing results after six weeks.

The sink drain might be the last place you expect to find ants, but plumbing areas can be enticing to the pests. Food and grease buildup inside drains and pipes attracts ants to the steady food supplies. If the crafty critters build nests in, or near, your house, providing easy access to plumbing, your pipes can be a regular hangout for ants without you even knowing it. You can get rid of ants in plumbing by cleaning drains and pipes to remove attractive conditions while controlling ants to remove the infestation.