How to Use Baking Soda to Trap Mosquitoes

Nothing ruins a summer day quicker than itchy mosquito bites. You can enjoy the outdoors a little more by creating a homemade mosquito trap using baking soda and a few other common household items. When the baking soda reacts with certain additives, it releases a gas that attracts mosquitoes: carbon dioxide (CO 2 ).

A trap won't catch every mosquito, but it could make it a little more bearable to step outside. For best results, combine a baking soda mosquito trap with other control measures, like dumping standing water.

What Attracts Mosquitoes?

Why do mosquitoes always seem to find you as soon as you step outside? Mosquitoes are attracted to you because they sense the CO 2 that you naturally emit when you exhale. In other words, you're essentially a walking mosquito magnet.

Mosquitoes are also attracted to body heat and humidity and use visual clues to help them zero in on their target. For example, according to a May 2018 study published in ​Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience​, the combination of heat and humidity (the air around your skin has a slightly higher humidity when you perspire) attracts mosquitoes more than just heat alone. This is one way mosquitoes tell the difference between a rock sitting in the sun and a human sitting in the sun.

By understanding what attracts mosquitoes, you can design a trap that lures them in, but you also need them to land. This small but crucial difference is exactly what the ​Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience​ study sought to discover. The researchers found that CO 2 not only attracted mosquitoes but also proved to be a decisive factor in whether or not they landed. Therefore, creating a source of CO 2 is key to making an effective mosquito trap.

How to Make a Mosquito Trap With Baking Soda

1. Cut the Bottle

To make a baking soda mosquito trap, cut off the tapered top of a used water bottle or 2-liter bottle. Flip the top upside down and place it inside the bottom of the bottle. It should look like a funnel that leads directly into the bottle. Mosquitoes can fly or fall into the funnel but can't easily fly out.

2. Heat Up the Bottle

For best results, try to fool as many of the mosquitoes' senses as possible. Because mosquitoes are attracted to dark objects, wrap the bottle in black construction paper. Allow the black material to heat up — another mosquito lure — by placing it outside in the sun.

3. Spray Water Around the Bottle

As a final touch, spritz some water on and around the hot material to create a little humidity around the trap as the water evaporates.

4. Make Your Own Carbon Dioxide

Fortunately, you don't have to spend money on dry ice, a CO 2 canister, or other commercial products to create a CO 2 mosquito trap. All you need to make CO 2 is a source of carbonate and a weak acid.

You probably already have what you need in your kitchen. Baking soda is a source of carbonate, and vinegar is a weak acid. They infamously fizz when mixed together, and now you know that those bubbles are actually CO 2 .

Tip If you don't have baking soda or vinegar in your arsenal, you can still make a DIY mosquito trap with the same principle. Instead of baking soda, use another source of carbonate, like seashells, limestone, or chalk. And instead of vinegar, use another weak acid that will produce CO 2 when mixed with a carbonate, like citric acid, which is present in lime juice, lemon juice, and orange juice.

5. Add the Mixture to the Bottle

Add 4 parts vinegar and 1 part baking soda to the bottle. The more you can add, the longer the CO 2 -producing (and mosquito-attracting) reaction will take place.