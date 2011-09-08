How to Kill Maggots With Peroxide

Maggots are the small, slimy larvae of the common household fly, and they can grow in any region that is moist, dark and secluded. They are commonly found in the bottoms of trash cans or in an open wound on your outdoor pet. Discovering a crop of maggots can be disturbing, but because they are immobile they can be killed quickly. Hydrogen peroxide, a common item in most home first aid kits and medicine cabinets, can be used to kill maggots and any lingering eggs.