How to Kill Wasps With WD40

Wasps are predators that are very territorial, returning to the same nesting location year after year. The best way to keep wasps away is to prevent them from returning to build a new nest. If they return successfully, exterminating them before they multiply is your next best defense. While many commercial products exist to exterminate wasps, a product commonly found in most garages or homes will also do the trick. WD-40 helps to effectively kill and prevent wasps from nesting around your home.