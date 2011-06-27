What Are the Causes of Dried Leaves on a Gardenia?

Gardenia leaves can turn dry from improper watering. Image Credit: LFO62/iStock/GettyImages

Gardenias (​Gardenia jasminoides​, U.S. Department of Agriculture plant hardiness zones 6 through 11) are stunning flowers that are extremely fragrant yet a bit finicky when it comes to caring for them. They are considered high maintenance simply because they need specific conditions to thrive and produce their silky, white blooms. The leaves are just as beautiful as the flowers as they are a deep-green color with a waxy, smooth exterior that helps the flowers stand out. If you notice that the leaves are looking parched and becoming brown, you may wish to determine the causes of dried leaves on your gardenia.

Tip Gardenias may have dry-looking leaves due to water landing on the leaves, not enough humidity or even too much (or not enough) sun. These plants are particular when it comes to care, so make sure all their environmental needs are met and that they are not being affected by any pests or diseases.

Unmet Cultural Requirements

Gardenias are shrub plants that love humid environments. Loving humidity means moisture is a necessity for these plants in order to have the best foliage and flowers possible. If your gardenia is indoors, a good solution to fix the dried leaves is to mist the plant daily or set a humidifier by the plant to keep its surrounding air humid. For outdoor plants, it is slightly trickier; however,, although daily misting can also be an option. If the hardiness zone where you live falls between 6 and 11, then your growing conditions should meet the requirements for this plant.

To balance the humidity gardenias need, you must also make sure that the plant is not being overwatered. Gardenias need well-drained soil that is moist but never wet. Consistently wet soil can lead to dry leaves that will turn brown and die. You should make sure to water your gardenia bush on a regular basis but check the soil first to verify the watering is needed.

Other Causes for Dried Leaves

If you see that all of the plants' regular environmental needs are met, you may want to check the leaves themselves. Many people might assume you always water a plant from the top, allowing the water to touch the leaves, but there are actually some plants that will start to die if water touches their leaves. Gardenias are one of these plants that do not like water to land on their foliage. It is best to water the soil directly, avoiding any contact with the leaves and the flowers alike.

Another cause of having dried leaves on your gardenia could be because it is getting too much or not enough light exposure. If the leaves are looking burned and crispy, then you are likely giving your plant too much direct sunlight during the peak hours of the day. Gardenias enjoy full sun, but too much direct sunlight when the sun is at its hottest will result in burned leaves that will become brown and dry.

The same goes for keeping your gardenia plant in too much shade. They thrive in full sun, mostly during the early hours of the morning, so if you notice that the leaves are looking drab and lackluster, then you may want to move your plant to an area that has early morning direct sun and afternoon shade.

Gardenia Pests and Diseases

One of the final elements you should check to ensure your gardenias are healthy overall is to verify that there are no pests or diseases that have made their way to your plant. Wilted brown leaves can be caused by diseases such as sooty mold, leaf spot fungus or powdery mildew. All of these diseases are visually obvious on the plant and should be treated as soon as possible to stop the disease from killing the plant.

Inspect the leaves regularly because pests will also decide to reside there, including spider mites, scales or aphids. All of these issues should be treatable by using an antifungal-antipest product regularly, but in moderation so as not to harm the plant further.