How to Take Apart a Stihl Weed Whacker Head

Stihl makes a wide variety of weed whackers. Many Stihl trimmers come with different cutting heads to accommodate different types of trimming needs. Just like any other string trimmer, it is necessary to take apart a Stihl weed whacker head when the string runs out. Removing the head is a bit different than many trimmers because there is not a bump knob to remove. The trimmer shaft also requires locking in order to take apart the head from the trimmer.