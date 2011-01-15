How to Repair a Kawasaki Lawn Mower Engine

Image Credit: stoncelli/iStock/GettyImages

When your lawn mower isn't running right, it can be frustrating, especially when you don't know what's wrong with it. There are several reasons why a lawn mower engine may quit on you and not start, including the recurring drainage of battery and gas leaks.

Why Your Kawasaki Small Engine Won't Start

There are three reasons why your engine is giving you problems with not starting.

Spark Plug

Check the spark plug in your engine for any signs of damage or wear. It's critical to replace the spark plug if you notice a crack in the porcelain insulator, heavy carbon buildup around the electrode or if the electrode is damaged or burned away. If you don't notice a strong spark between the tester terminals when your engine is cranking, your spark plug is defective.

Carburetor

When there is a clogged carburetor, it means fuel has been left in the engine for a long period. If fuel is left in the engine, the ingredients of the fuel will evaporate and leave behind a sticky and thick substance. The sticky fuel will clog up the carburetor and may prevent your engine from starting. If the carburetor is the issue, clean it with a carburetor cleaner. If the cleaner doesn't do the trick, you may need to replace the carburetor.

Ignition Coil

The ignition coil is an important part of the engine as it sends voltage to the spark plug while the engine is running. Having a defective ignition coil can cause issues with the engine starting. Before you run to the store for a new ignition coil, check to make sure the spark plug is working. If the spark plug is working, try testing the ignition coil. If it's defective, you will need to replace it.

Why Your Kawasaki Small Engine is Leaking Gas

If your Kawasaki lawn mower engine is leaking gas, it could be one of two issues that will need prompt attention.

Carburetor Gasket

The carburetor gasket could either be missing or dried out. If you notice the leak is coming from the bottom of your carburetor, replace the carburetor gasket and see if the leak resolves.

Float Bowl Gasket

The carburetor float bowl gasket could either be missing or dried out. This part will need to be replaced if you notice the leak coming from the bottom of the carburetor.

Why Your Kawasaki Small Engine's Battery Keeps Draining

Having the battery on your small engine drain frequently can be daunting, especially when you're trying to clean up your yard. Two causes could lead to this issue.

Voltage Regulator

This part sends the correct amount of voltage from the alternator to the battery so that the battery can stay charged. If you have a defective voltage regulator, the battery won't receive enough voltage, which causes frequent draining of the battery.

Alternator

You can use a multimeter, which is a tool to measure voltage, resistance and current to test the alternator output to see if the alternator is defective.