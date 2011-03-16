How to Change the Oil Filter on a Troy-Bilt Bronco Riding Mower

Image Credit: stoncelli/iStock/GettyImages

Changing the oil and oil filter on a Troy-Bilt Bronco riding lawn mower represents part of the general maintenance for the mower. It keeps your lawn mower running efficiently and safely, and also prolongs its life. If you don't change the oil regularly, the viscosity of the oil will start to break down, which can cause the engine to overheat and lead to damage to the engine. Changing the oil and oil filter should take you about 15 minutes to complete.

Warm Up the Engine

Park the Bronco riding mower on a hard, level surface and set the parking brake. Allow the engine to warm up for five minutes, then turn it off.

Drain the Old Oil

Open the mower's hood and locate the oil drain valve on the right side of the engine. Pull the plastic cap off the end of the valve to expose the drain port. Remove the dipstick from the oil fill tube. Slide the oil drain hose onto the oil drain port. Place the oil pan at the end of the drain hose, pinch the tabs on the oil drain valve and pull out until oil begins to drain. Allow the oil to drain completely.

Remove the oil drain hose. Push the end of the oil drain valve until the tabs click into place. Reinstall the plastic cap on the valve.

To dispose of the old oil, make sure it is cool before transferring it to an old plastic container with a tight-fitting lid. Take it to a recycling center that accepts motor oil. Gas stations and car repair shops may also accept used motor oil for recycling.

Replacing the Oil Filter

Turn the oil filter counterclockwise by hand until removed. Rub a small amount of oil on the gasket of the new oil filter, using your finger. Install the new oil filter by turning it clockwise until the gasket touches the oil filter tray, then twisting an additional 1/2 turn.

Add New Oil

Slide the funnel into the oil fill tube. Refill the engine with 1-1/2 quarts of new oil, then check the oil level with the dipstick. Add oil until the dipstick reads "Full." Reinsert the dipstick and close the hood.

Repeat As Needed

You should change the oil after every 50 hours of use, which usually means about once a year. Since the Troy-Bilt Bronco riding lawn mower does not have a time meter, you need to keep track of how long it takes you to mow the grass and how often you mow. Changing the oil each spring ensures that you begin the mowing season with a functional, efficient and safe mower.