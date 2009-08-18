How to Use SUPERthrive

Image Credit: amenic181/iStock/Getty Images See More Photos

SUPERthrive is a nontoxic vitamin solution designed to promote plant growth. While this may sound like a fertilizer, the solution is actually intended as a supplement for plants instead of a fertilizer replacement. While you can use SUPERthrive on plants ranging from garden vegetables to lawn turf, how you apply it can vary depending on the type of plant that you're using it on and the soil conditions you have.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

SUPERthrive comes in liquid form and mixes readily with water. The amount of SUPERthrive that you add to the water depends on the specific purpose you have in mind for the solution.

SUPERthrive for General Plant Maintenance

For general plant maintenance, add 1/4 teaspoon of SUPERthrive to each gallon of water you apply to your plants. This concentration is ideal for both indoor and outdoor plants and can be applied either weekly or monthly. Note that once you mix a batch of SUPERthrive, you should use the entire prepared solution the same day.

Advertisement

Apply the solution directly to the soil for in-ground or potted plants. It works best when applied on dry soil. That means that you should avoid watering the area to be treated beforehand and wait until a dry stretch of weather. After the application, don't water again for at least 24 hours to prevent diluting or washing away the SUPERthrive. You can apply fertilizer and other soil additives at the same time as SUPERthrive.

Advertisement

Some plants benefit from foliar feeding and irrigation. For these, you can use the SUPERthrive solution in a spray bottle and apply it to the leaves.

SUPERthrive for Tree Transplants

When transplanting plants or trees, mix a solution of 1 teaspoon of SUPERthrive per gallon of water. Pour this mixture in the transplant hole; then place the roots of the transplant in the hole for a soak. This ensures that any air bubbles are removed. Once the soil drains, fill the hole with soil.

Advertisement

If the tree to be transplanted doesn't accommodate this type of soaking, do a bucket soak. Mix about 2 tablespoons of SUPERthrive in a 5-gallon bucket of water and soak the tree's roots in it.

Spraying/Irrigation/Hydroponic Application

If you are using a spray or irrigation system of applying the product, add SUPERthrive at a rate of 3 ounces per 100 gallons of water. This works well for greenhouse gardening, lawn irrigation, or other gardening projects.

Advertisement

For a hydroponics system, add SUPERthrive each time you change the water, along with any other fertilizers or nutrients you use. Add 3 ounces per 100 gallons, just as you would for a standard irrigation system.