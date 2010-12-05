How to Change a Line in a Homelite Electric String Trimmer

Step 4: Wind the Two Lengths Separately

The spool is divided into an upper and lower section by a plastic divider, and there's an anchor hole in the hub in each section. Feed one length of string into one of the anchor holes and wind it around the hub in the direction of the arrow on the rim of the spool. Leave about 6 inches at the end and then feed the string into the notch on the rim to hold it. Repeat with the other length and when you come to the end, feed the string across the notch in the plastic divider and secure it into the notch on the opposite side of the rim.