How to Repair the Plastic Gas Tank on a Stihl Weed Eater

If you regularly cut back plants or weeds, it's likely you'll have need for a weed eater. They're exceptionally handy tools for maintaining a neat and tidy garden. However, the fuel line of a weed eater can be damaged over time, either through reckless trimming or just regular wear and tear. This an example of a small repair that can be done, but generally, a cracked or damaged tank will need to be replaced instead of repaired.

What Is the Function of a Stihl Trimmer Gas Tank?

The plastic gas tank in a Stihl weed eater, as with other weed eater gas tanks, holds the machine's fuel supply. If a Stihl trimmer gas tank is compromised in some way, the machine won't work at full capacity. Plus, if the Stihl trimmer is leaking gas, it can pose a significant safety risk.

How to Know There’s an Issue With Your Stihl Fuel Tank

The best way to keep your Stihl trimmer's plastic gas tank intact is by keeping the tank clean. This includes checking it for blockages or foreign objects regularly. However, over time, it's likely that the tank will wear out just through the regular use of your weed eater. If your Stihl trimmer gas tank is cracked or leaking gas, you will need to replace it.

How to Repair or Replace a Stihl Fuel Tank

You'll first need to open the cap of the fuel tank and remove the remaining fuel, which should be kept in an approved fuel container for safety until proper disposal. You can also run the Stihl to burn off any last remaining fuel.

Next, identify the Stihl's filter and remove the cover. There will be fuel hoses behind the air filter's mounting box. You will want to unscrew the bolts holding the starter to the engine and lift the starter away.

Using a screwdriver, remove the tank plugs – there should be two on a Stihl trimmer. Then, remove the screw holding the engine to the fuel tank. Once you've unscrewed it, you can remove the sleeve the screw was sat in.

You can then remove the grommet from the tank by hand. The fuel lines will come out, as well. You can discard these old fuel hoses and the filter.

Now that the tank is out, you can wash it in soapy water. Once it's clean, you can get a good look at the tank to check for holes, cracks or any other signs it may be damaged. You can also submerge the tank and look for air bubbles, which will indicate punctures. If your tank has any of these problems, it will need to be replaced with a new one. If your tank was merely dirty and otherwise in good condition, you can reinstall your old tank.

You can now put your Stihl weed eater back together. Attach the fuel hoses to the fuel tank, then install the fuel filter. Reattach the grommet to the main fuel house. Then, screw the fuel tank back to the engine. You can reinsert your rubber plugs and attach your fuel lines to the carburetor. Finally, reattach the air filter and the filter cover. You can now test to see if your Stihl weed eater is working more efficiently.