How to Adjust the Carburetor on a Homelite Chainsaw

A Homelite chainsaw carburetor adjustment can be done at home, but performing this procedure yourself may void your warranty. It is also important to follow safety precautions when making a Homelite chainsaw idle adjustment, because the chainsaw will be running.

However, the idle adjustment is just the beginning. The carburetors on Homelite chainsaws come with three adjustable settings that allow you to regulate fuel and engine speeds. While adjusting the idle speed and the low speed is not too complicated, it is best to leave high speed adjustment to a professional with a tachometer. If you exceed the maximum engine speed while adjusting the high speed screw, you can destroy your engine.

Since Homelite recommends not adjusting anything on the carburetor, check with your service warranty prior to adjustment to make sure you won't void your warranty before beginning a Homelite Super EZ Automatic carburetor adjustment or adjusting any other Homelite model.

Uncovering and Accessing the Carburetor

First, you will need to locate the carburetor. Start by unscrewing the top engine cover using the screwdriver. Lift the cover up to free it from the cylinder area. Disconnect the air filter and remove it from the engine. Clean the air filter by slapping off all of the sawdust. If it is very dirty, replace the air filter. Put the air filter back on.

Finding the Carburetor Adjustment Screws

Locate the three carburetor adjustment screws. These screws will either be located just above the gas tank or just above the clutch area, depending on the Homelite model, and will be deeply recessed. Use a flashlight, if necessary, to locate the carburetor adjustment screws.

Idling the Chainsaw

Make sure your fuel tank is at least ¾ full. Start the Homelite chainsaw. Squeeze the trigger lightly and let it run at a high idle for a couple of minutes to warm up. Let the saw idle while making the adjustments. Remember to never use a chainsaw while it spins in idle.

Homelite Chainsaw Carburetor Adjustment

Insert the small screwdriver into the hole marked "L." Turn the screw clockwise until the engine starts whining. Turn the screw back by ¼ turns until your engine produces a clean, full sound.

Insert the small screwdriver into the hole marked "I" or "T." Twist the screw clockwise until the chain starts to spin. Back the screw off counterclockwise in ¼ turn increments until the chain stops spinning.

The procedure is similar for low and high speed adjustments, but it is best to let a trained professional perform these higher-risk maintenance tasks.