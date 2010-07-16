How to Start a Gas Leaf Blower

A gas leaf blower is an excellent tool for doing some fall cleanup in your yard. Using a leaf blower is much easier and less likely to give you blisters than raking, and a gas appliance frees you from dragging a power cord around with you as you work. Different equipment brands may have slightly different starting procedures, but the basics of starting gas leaf blowers are fairly similar. When in doubt, consult your unit's user manual.

Most gas leaf blowers use something called a two-cycle engine. These engines run on a mixture of oil and gas rather than on straight gasoline. Typically, the ratio is one 2.6-ounce container of two-cycle oil to 1 gallon of gas. There are, however, four-stroke leaf blower engines as well. These do take straight gasoline. Before you fill your leaf blower, always make sure you know what type of fuel it needs. Putting in the wrong mixture can damage the engine.