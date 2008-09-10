How to Transplant Knock Out Roses

Image Credit: JENNIFER E. WOLF/iStock/GettyImages See More Photos

Are you ready to transplant Knock Out® roses to a better location? Knock Out roses (​Rosa​ Knock Out®, USDA plant hardiness zones 4-11, depending on cultivar) are low maintenance and offer long-lasting blooms, but you might need to move the plants occasionally. Whether your roses are outgrowing their current space or you just want to change up your landscape, transplanting the roses at the correct time can keep them safe and help them thrive. Replanting the roses at the same depth and tending to them carefully after transplanting helps them flourish.

When to Transplant Knock Out Roses

The best time to transplant Knock Out roses is when the plants are dormant, shortly before they're ready to show new growth in the spring. In most places, that's late winter to early spring. This timing can help minimize transplant shock and ensures your roses are ready to come out strong in the spring.

Where to Transplant Knock Out Roses

Like most roses, Knock Out roses do well in sunny spots with protection from the wind. Find a new location that gives your Knock Out rose six to eight hours of full sunlight daily. Ideal soil conditions include a soil pH between 5.5 and 6.5, which you can check using a soil tester. Choose a spot with rich, well-draining soil to keep your roses happy.

Preparing the Spot

Work the soil to loosen it in preparation for the Knock Out roses. Incorporate compost over the entire planting site, not just in the planting hole, to loosen the soil and improve drainage. Dig the hole about two to three times as wide as the root ball and about as deep as the root ball. You want the rootball to sit at the same level on the new site as it does currently, so don't dig the hole too deep. If you're transplanting multiple Knock Out roses to the same area, space them with 3-foot centers to ensure each plant has enough space.

Digging Up the Roses

When you dig up your Knock Out roses, preserve as much of the plant's root system as possible. A narrow garden spade or shovel works well for digging up each plant. Dig into the soil all around the rose plant to bring up the root ball. Lift it out of the soil carefully and place it on a piece of burlap fabric to make it easier to transport the plant to its new location.

Transplanting Knock Out Roses

Place the Knock Out rose plant into the prepared hole immediately. The soil level should coincide at the same place on the plant as it did in its previous spot. Adjust the depth of the hole by either digging out more soil or adding soil to the bottom of the hole. Spread out the roots within the hole.

Backfill the hole using the soil you removed to dig the hole. Water the transplanted rose well. Check the soil regularly to ensure it stays moist but not waterlogged. Knock Out roses do best with consistent moisture, and watering is especially important after the plants are transplanted.

Transplanting Potted Knock Out Roses

If your Knock Out roses grow in pots and are ready to be repotted, choose a container that's at least two sizes larger than the current container. The extra space gives the rose roots plenty of space to grow. Use high-quality potting mix instead of garden soil in your container. Tip the current pot gently to release the rose plant, and place it in the prepared pot, backfilling to cover the roots to the same level as it was in the old container. Water the transplanted container rose.