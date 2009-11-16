How to Fit a Mattress Into a Minivan

Mattresses smaller than queen size should fit into the cargo area of a minivan with ease, depending on the size of the minivan's cargo area. Queen size and larger mattresses will be tricky.

If the mattress will not fit in the cargo area, consider carrying the mattress on your roof, but only if your minivan has a roof rack. Use high quality tie downs to secure the mattress; get them as tight as you can. Drive at low speeds when transporting a mattress on your roof; air flow can get underneath the mattress and push it off.