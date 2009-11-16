How to Fit a Mattress Into a Minivan

Things You'll Need
Socket wrench (optional)
Assistant
Tape measure
Mattress cover
Tie downs
Tip
Mattresses smaller than queen size should fit into the cargo area of a minivan with ease, depending on the size of the minivan's cargo area. Queen size and larger mattresses will be tricky.
If the mattress will not fit in the cargo area, consider carrying the mattress on your roof, but only if your minivan has a roof rack. Use high quality tie downs to secure the mattress; get them as tight as you can. Drive at low speeds when transporting a mattress on your roof; air flow can get underneath the mattress and push it off.
Warning
Make sure the mattress does not obstruct your view--whether mounted in the cargo area or on the roof. This is one of the reasons fitting the mattress in its natural position is important; it's unlikely to obstruct your view of the rear window.
Minivans are versatile vehicles, whether you need extra seating or cargo area to transport large items. Although minivans vary in size and storage capacity, most will fit a standard mattress with no problem.
Step 1
Remove or lay down the third and middle-row seats in your minivan. If your minivan's seats do not lay down flat, removal is a better option. Remove the bolts from the seat tracks and have an assistant help you carry them out of the vehicle.
Step 2
Measure the cargo area in your minivan, and then measure the mattress. Measure the length and width of each--use this measurement to determine the best position to fit the mattress.
Step 3
Protect the mattress by putting it in a mattress cover. If you don't have a mattress cover, you can use a tarp or a large sheet of plastic.
Step 4
Carry the mattress to the minivan. You'll need an assistant to properly carry the mattress. Hold it in a vertical position when carrying it--carrying it horizontally could bend it and cause damage.
Step 5
Place the mattress into the minivan by inserting through the rear cargo door. The ideal position is flat--just as it would lie on your bed. If you have to angle the mattress, place an item under it for support; be careful not to bend the mattress.