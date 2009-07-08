Tips on Painting Wicker Furniture

Image Credit: Burak Karademir/Moment/GettyImages

If you want to spruce up an older piece of wicker furniture, a fresh coat of paint is a fantastic way to do it. Wicker is prone to looking a little worn out with age thanks to its woven texture and thinner construction. However, a lick of paint can improve its appearance, restoring it to its former glory. Painting wicker chairs and other pieces of furniture is fairly easy and can be done at home.

Challenges Of Painting Wicker Furniture

Wicker has a notoriously uneven texture. Therefore, painting bamboo furniture or wicker can be extremely difficult. A lot of the work is in the prep. You must also decide what sort of look you'd like. Some people opt for a more shabby chic, vintage vibe, which is easier to achieve. Getting full coverage when painting wicker furniture can be tricky.

How to Prep Wicker Furniture

You'll first need to thoroughly clean the wicker. Use a gentle soap and water on a sponge to get into all the nooks and crannies. The wicker must also be totally dry before painting so that the paint adheres properly and goes on evenly.

You can also clean your wicker furniture without water. To do this, get a brush with fairly firm bristles and remove the visible dirt and debris. You can then use a vacuum cleaner to remove the loosened dirt.

If you notice any small defects on your wicker furniture, this the time to do some light repair work. You can use hot glue on wicker, but make sure you use as little as possible as paint doesn't adhere well to it.

If your wicker is already painted or varnished, you may wish to sand down your piece as part of the prep. Traditional sandpaper doesn't really work on wicker because the surface is too uneven. You can, however, use a liquid sander for furniture. This is a type of chemical-based liquid that you can apply over the wicker to dull gloss and help with new paint adherence. It's a much better choice when prepping to paint wicker furniture as it can get into every crevice of the surface area and will evenly prep the whole item.

Spray Paint for Wicker Furniture

After you've prepped your furniture, you must decide on a painting method. The two broad choices are spray paint or a traditional paint and brush method.

Spray paint is ideal if you want a more even coverage. When spray painting wicker furniture, you first need to find the best location for the job. You'll need a well-ventilated area with little to no wind or drafts. You'll also need to cover up the surrounding area to ensure it doesn't get painted, too. Make sure you're wearing protective clothing as well.

The best way to use spray paint for wicker is to apply a few thin coats. Trying to achieve full coverage in one coat will result in a messy, rushed look. Spray evenly over the furniture from about 12 inches away. Allow an hour of drying time in between coats. Expect to apply approximately four coats of spray paint to achieve the coverage you want. Once you're satisfied, wait at least a day before using the furniture.

Painting Wicker Furniture With a Brush

If you'd rather use a brush to paint wicker furniture, you'll need to first follow the above prepping steps. You'll then want to use a primer over the furniture to make sure adherence is as smooth and even as possible.

You can then go in with the paint and brush. A gloss paint tends to work best to give wicker a clean and tidy look. Keep a slightly damp sponge handy to clean up any drips and to ensure the paint is getting right into the crevices of the wicker.

You can varnish the wicker after painting, although if you've used a glossy paint you may not need to. Allow at least a day of drying time before using the wicker furniture.