How to Put Together a Sleep Number Bed

So, you bought a Sleep Number bed. You now own a little piece of heaven. What you might be surprised to learn is that your new bed is going to arrive at your home in several boxes, meaning you have to put the bed together yourself. Fortunately, it's super easy to do, and you'll be resting and relaxing in no time. Putting your new Sleep Number bed together should take about 30 minutes from start to finish, not including the time it takes to fill the air chambers, which could take another 10 minutes.

Assemble the Modular Base

Sleep Number beds come with sturdy, plastic modular bases that take the place of a traditional box spring. You can set this up directly on the floor if your existing headboard doesn't have a bed frame. Don't put the base on top of a box spring.

The easy-to-assemble pieces lock into one another and consist of two side rails, six support beams and four deck panels for a queen bed. Each side component is labeled with "A" or "B." Each "side A" will join into a "side B" with relative ease, and you'll hear the pieces click into place. Use the included pins to secure these pieces in place. You should now have two free-standing rails.

Next, install the support beams. Start by sliding one of the support beams into the end of the side rails, starting at the head of the bed. Keep in mind that the tabs on the support beams should be pointing up. The joints will be snug but should slide into place without much force. Repeat this for the additional five support beams, placing them in their corresponding slots.

The six support beams and the two side rails should be flush on top and bottom.

Put the Firmness Control System in Place

The Firmness Control System, or the apparatus used to pump air into the bed's two chambers, should sit inside the first section of the base. If the base is sitting on the floor, the Firmness Control System should sit outside of the base at the head of the bed. It should be plugged into a surge protector for safety reasons.

Now you need to add the deck panels. They'll slide and lock into place on top of the frame you've just created. All of these pieces interlock with one another and will create a flat, sturdy platform for your new Sleep Number mattress.

If you want to attach your headboard to the base, you'll need to buy mounting brackets from the Sleep Number store. You'll also need to purchase modular base legs, which will lift your mattress up off the floor so you can attach the brackets from the base to your headboard.

Lastly, you need to put on the coverlet, which is akin to a fitted sheet. This covers the base to give the bed a more finished look.

Assemble the Mattress

Now comes the fun part! Place the mattress cover on top of the base that you've just assembled. Make sure that the holes for the pump hoses are at the head of the bed.

Next, install the long, thick foam pieces. The two long pieces will go the length of the bed, while the two shorter pieces will be at the head and foot. Each notch will slide into another piece, but don't lock them into place. These foam pieces help reinforce the sides of the mattress.

You're now ready to insert the foam base. It should sit flat in the existing area between the foam sides. Place the air chambers on top with both hose connections facing the head of the bed.

Hook Up the Firmness Control System

It's now time to hook the hoses up to the air chambers. Make sure that you hook the left hose, which is marked "L," through the opening on the left side of the mattress cover and connect it to the left side of the air chamber. Push the hose into the chamber until you hear a click. Repeat this on the right side. Using the remote control that came with your Sleep Number bed, inflate the air chamber. Press and hold the "fill" button to inflate both chambers to 100. After you complete the setup process, you can adjust the bed to your Sleep Number of choice.

Advertisement

Add the Pillow Top and the Foam Comfort Pads

Put the duvet cover or pillow top on top of the inflated air chambers, lining up the zippers. Zip the two pieces together by connecting the zippers that are closest to the floor.

Then, unzip the top zipper to open the duvet cover. Insert the foam comfort pads with their ridges facing up. Lastly, add the border wrap on top and zip the duvet cover closed.

Set Your Sleep Number

You can now put sheets and blankets on your bed, as the setup process is just about complete.

The very last thing you'll want to do is lay on the bed on your back and use the remote to slowly decrease the Sleep Number until you reach your desired comfort level. Repeat this on the other side or have your partner do so.

All that's left to do now is take a long nap!