If you have a toy, flashlight, clock, TV remote, or another electronic device that requires an LR6 battery but you aren't sure what that looks like, you are not alone. There are many types of batteries on the market. To make it even more confusing, sometimes the same battery goes by many names. That is why the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) has created a global naming system for batteries and other types of electrotechnical equipment. LR6 is an IEC battery name.

What Is an LR6 Battery?

An LR6 battery is a 1.5-volt battery size. It is also alkaline. In the United States, LR6 batteries are called AA batteries. Standard AA/LR6 batteries measure just under 2 inches tall and just over half an inch wide. A typical LR6 battery also weighs about 0.8 ounces.

Are LR6 Batteries the Same as AA Batteries?

An LR6 battery and a AA battery are exactly the same. AA and LR6 are simply two different names for an identical 1.5-volt battery. LR6 and AA batteries are also the same as a 15A battery. The 15A designation comes from the American National Standards Institute, another organization that has created a standardized battery naming system.

Are LR6 Batteries Lithium?

LR6 batteries are alkaline, not lithium. While lithium batteries are lighter and can maintain power even at extremely low temperatures, alkaline batteries are more affordable. Alkaline batteries like LR6s are also more travel-friendly, as lithium batteries are not always allowed on airplanes.

Regardless of the advantages and disadvantages of lithium versus alkaline, all LR6 batteries are classified as alkaline. These classic alkaline batteries are useful for powering a variety of small electronics.

Which Brand of AA Battery Lasts the Longest?

First, it is important to know that all LR6 batteries are AA batteries but not all AA batteries are LR6 batteries. That's because LR6 batteries must be alkaline, while AA batteries come in alkaline and lithium varieties.

Most AA/LR6 battery manufacturers label their products as long-lasting, but Energizer holds the Guinness World Record for the longest-lasting AA battery. However, the winning AA battery — Energizer Ultimate Lithium AA — is an FR6 (lithium) battery rather than an LR6 (alkaline).

In 2018, Energizer had its AA batteries tested against other AA batteries in a variety of scenarios involving battery-powered cameras, lighting equipment, and more. The Guinness World Record authorities reviewed the tests and verified that Energizer's Ultimate Lithium AA battery lasts longer than any other LR6 or FR6 on the market.