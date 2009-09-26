Ceramic Tile vs. Laminate Wood Flooring: A Comparison Guide

Both ceramic and laminate flooring are essentially imitations of nature. Ceramic is basically man-made stone, created by firing clay and other materials at high temperatures. Laminate flooring is particleboard topped with hardwood laminate to make it look like solid hardwood. Laminate flooring generally has a 20-year lifespan, while ceramic can last almost indefinitely. On the other hand, the installation process for ceramic flooring can feel like it lasts forever, while installing laminate flooring is, in comparison, markedly easier.

Characteristics and Applications

Ceramic is the harder of the two materials. It feels like slick stone. Laminate is often harder than natural wood. However, certain types of laminate combined with a foam underlayment can take on more of a cushion feel underfoot.

Ceramic is also moisture-resistant; laminate isn't. Thus, ceramic is preferred in high-moisture areas like bathrooms and kitchens.

Ceramic in a bedroom, on the other hand, might not be the best way to greet your feet in the morning, while laminate wood won't be as stark cold against bare feet. Similarly, if you're considering tile or laminate in a living room, laminate is usually a more comfortable choice.

Flooring Installation Process

Ceramic is by far the more complicated material to install; only a very capable do-it-yourselfer should attempt it. It requires a solid cement board underlayment, then mortar to hold in the tile, which requires a special tile cutter or wet saw for cuts. Then it has to be grouted and sealed. The whole process takes several days.

Laminate flooring can be installed by almost anyone, but give yourself a reasonable few days to complete a single room. Laminate flooring can be installed over any subfloor, and you may choose to use an underlayment for moisture protection and increased stability. You may need to trim your laminate planks with a jigsaw blade to fit around obstacles, which is probably the most difficult part of the process. Then, the pieces will fit together like a puzzle.

Tile vs. Laminate Cost

The cost of ceramic varies widely based on which tile you choose, but it's not as affordable as laminate in most cases. Laminate flooring typically costs between $0.79 and $3 per square foot plus $0.29 to $0.79 per square foot for the underlayment. If you have it installed, expect to pay between $3.80 and $4.80 per square foot.

Good ceramic floor tile will cost around $4 to $8 per square foot, and the other materials, such as cement board, mortar, grout, saw rental, can more than double that cost. If you use professional installers, you're talking possibly a days' work for laminate, versus multiple days for tile. Professional tile installation typically costs about $5 per square foot on top of the material cost.

Maintenance of Flooring

Comparing tile vs. laminate maintenance can help you decide. Laminate flooring is marketed for its ease of maintenance. There's no regular sealing, waxing or other requirements, and it's cleaned with mild cleansers and very little water.

Ceramic tiles are highly stain-resistant and easy to clean, but the grout between the tiles isn't. It requires scrubbing, bleaching, occasional resealing and sometimes removal and regrouting.

Options for Repair

When considering laminate or tile flooring, the potential damage and repair process is also a consideration. Ceramic is less likely to suffer damage than laminate flooring, and it's easier to repair if it does. If something is dropped on ceramic and cracks it, the damaged tiles can be cut out with a grout saw and chisel and replaced without affecting the rest of the floor.

If part of your laminate floor is damaged by trauma or moisture, however, you'll have to replace it by pulling out every piece until you get to the damaged piece to swap it out, then carefully re-assemble the floor. This may be the route to go if the piece you're replacing is very close to the wall. Or, you can cut out the damage with a circular saw and glue in a replacement, which requires very careful measuring.