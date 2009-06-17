How to Clean Dried Mortar From Flagstone

It's possible to get some mortar on the stones when you're laying flagstone no matter how careful you are. You can easily scrub the mortar off while it's still wet if you notice it in time using a wire brush and some warm water. If you may miss a little, you'll have to use some serious cleaners to get the dried mortar off the flagstones. One of the strongest cleaners that you can buy for household use, muriatic acid is what you'll need to get dried mortar off of flagstone.