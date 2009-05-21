How to Build a Septic Drain Field

Step 6: Add More Gravel

Place another half-inch of gravel on top of the perforated pipe and some along the sides of the pipe. Place septic fabric over the gravel to prevent loose dirt from getting into the rocks. Place the dirt that had previously been removed from the trench back into the trench. One week later, after the dirt has settled a bit, put some more dirt on top of the trench to raise the level of soil until it's equal to the surrounding ground and to prevent rainwater from pooling in the depression.