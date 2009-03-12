How to Cut a Fiberglass Shower Stall

Sometimes you have to cut a fiberglass shower stall to remove or replace it. Other times, there's a window or other obstruction that you need to cut away from the fiberglass shower stall. Either way, fiberglass is tough to cut, so prepare for a little exertion when you attempt the job. You can do the job with a reciprocating saw, a jigsaw or even a rotary tool, but what ever you use, be careful of flying shards of fiberglass
Cutting a fiberglass shower stall to fit into a space requires that you take precise measurements and mark the spot carefully. Use the rule of thumb when you cut it: always measure twice and cut once.
Take accurate measurements, using a tape measure, if you're cutting the fiberglass to fit in an alcove. If you're going to make any mistakes, it's better to cut too little than too much, but this is also a problem since it's difficult to cut small slices of fiberglass.
Put on a respirator and safety glasses before you do any cutting. The process releases small fiberglass pieces, and these are dangerous. You don't want to get any into your eyes, nose or lungs. Consider wearing a cheap old raincoat with the wrists taped and a painter's hat to keep the fiberglass dust off you. Wear gloves.
Be aware that some manufacturers of fiberglass shower stalls insert a layer of gypsum between the layers of fiberglass to give it more rigidity. When you hit that layer, you'll notice a cloud of dust from the gypsum. Stop when the dust starts and have a wet/dry shop vacuum ready to suck it away. You also should have a fan going aimed toward an open window, if possible, to eliminate as much dust as possible.
Select the right type of saw when you cut a fiberglass shower stall. Remember that the fewer teeth in your blade, the coarser your cut. You can use a reciprocating saw or a jigsaw to make the cut.
If you don't care how the finish looks because you're demolishing a shower, any blade will work. The coarse blades with fewer teeth are for wood. A metal cutting blade creates a finer cut. You'll have more problems controlling the blade if it's for wood, but it's faster than the metal blade and there's less dust.
Try a rotary tool to cut the fiberglass shower stall if you're removing it and aren't fussy about the edges. Use a cutting attachment and set the depth of blade to the thickness of the fiberglass to avoid cutting into any pipes behind the shower wall and to minimize kickback. A rotary tool won't get into the corners and edges of a molded shower stall, so use a jigsaw or reciprocating saw to finish the cut, or you can simply bend and break the edges.
Remove your clothing as soon as possible after the job is done to prevent to fiberglass from irritating your skin.
