How to Cut a Fiberglass Shower Stall

Sometimes you have to cut a fiberglass shower stall to remove or replace it. Other times, there's a window or other obstruction that you need to cut away from the fiberglass shower stall. Either way, fiberglass is tough to cut, so prepare for a little exertion when you attempt the job. You can do the job with a reciprocating saw, a jigsaw or even a rotary tool, but what ever you use, be careful of flying shards of fiberglass