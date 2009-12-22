How to Install Towel Rings

Image Credit: belchonock/iStock/GettyImages

Homeowners tend to experience a fear of commitment when hanging photos and installing shelves. There's so much wall ... what if it's the wrong spot? Thankfully, there are industry standards and helpful guidelines from the pros that should take a little of the guesswork out of things — for instance, the ideal height being 48 inches — and tools that can help with the rest. The installation itself, as you'll see, is a fairly simple project you can cross off your list with about 10 minutes of effort.

Advertisement

First, the Right Height

You'll need to choose the right spot for your towel ring, so where do you want it? If you're going for open wall, compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act standards suggests towel rings be no more than 48 inches off the floor. But before you mark the spot with an "X," remember that height is for the bottom of the towel ring, not the top.

If you've got kids, you might want to install the towel ring at a height that means they'll reach it easily too, so the idea of going as low as 36 inches is a good one for families with youngsters. For kids 5 to 9 years old, the recommended height is 40 inches, and for 9 to 12 years old, it's 44 inches.

If you're installing the rings over the vanity for hand towels, install it so the bottom of the towel ring sits at 16 to 18 inches above the vanity.

For installing the towel ring, a stud finder will help you find the sweet spot on the stud. Stud finders vary in price from as little as $10 up to over $60, but $20 and $30 is all an avid do-it-yourselfer needs to spend. Look for one that shows where the stud's center is so you're not drilling into the outer edges.

You'll need safety goggles, a power drill, a level and a screwdriver too. If you're not able to mount the towel ring into a stud, then you'll need drywall anchors and a hammer.

Before Installing the Towel Ring

Measure and mark where you intend to install the ring. This will either be where there's a stud or where you simply prefer to hang it. Either way, as Greydock recommends, once you have the spot, use the mounting bracket and a level to make sure it'll be nice and straight, then pencil-mark where the screw holes sit. Set the bracket aside and pre-drill a pilot hole for each.

Advertisement

Drilling the Towel Ring Holes

If you're installing into a stud, skip ahead. If installing without a stud, you'll need a larger bit to drill a bigger hole, one that accommodates your drywall anchors. Set the drill aside and use the hammer to carefully bang the drywall anchors into the hole until they're flush with the wall.

Now attach the mounting bracket to the wall by setting it over the drilled holes, then screw it onto the wall. Once attached, the towel ring simply sits over the bracket. On the underside of the ring mount is a small hole with a little screw that needs tightening, either with a slotted screwdriver or an Allen key, depending on the model.

Over time, towel rings and bars loosen. Simply tighten the screw on the underside of the towel ring mounting hardware again, and it'll be snug as can be once again.