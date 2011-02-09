How to Refinish an Acrylic Sink

Image Credit: FluxFactory/iStock/GettyImages

Household sinks are liable to lots of wear and tear during everyday use. Even acrylic sinks, chosen for their durable and long-wearing nature, can be prone to looking dingy and worsened with age. Acrylic can become scuffed and discolored over time, which can make your sink look dirty and unpleasant, and no amount of cleaning will restore it. At this stage, you may be tempted to just replace your kitchen sink entirely, but a whole new unit can be a big investment.

Advertisement

Luckily, there is a way to make an older acrylic sink look like new again. The Bath Business explains that painting an older acrylic unit can be a great way to get rid of older stains. By properly prepping your sink, you can minimize the past scuffs and uneven texture on your sink too.

Materials You'll Need

An important aspect of refinishing an older sink is taking the right safety precautions. The paints you'll use can be hazardous, so wearing the correct gear is key. A face mask and a pair of gloves are necessary to protect your respiratory system and your skin.

You'll also want to take steps to protect the area around your sink. Make sure you cover the floor surrounding the area, in addition to using masking tape to cover any metal fixtures and ensure the edges of your sink are kept clean.

Much of the refinishing of an acrylic sink relies on the prep work. You'll need fine sandpaper to smooth out your sink's surface plus a bonding primer. And, of course, you'll need your new paint. Miracle Method indicates that acrylic enamel is the best material for refinishing an acrylic unit.

Prepping an Acrylic Sink

Before you start any refinishing on a sink, it's advised to first make the surface as clean as possible. You can use your regular dish soap to ensure the sink's surface is free of any grease, dirt or debris. Once you've cleaned your sink, make sure to dry it thoroughly.

You'll also want to gently sand the surface of your sink. U.S. Mobile Home Pros says this is the best way to ensure your new finish will properly grip to the sink's surface. Wipe away any debris after sanding and dry once more.

After you've covered your metal components and opened the windows to increase ventilation, you can go in with your bonding primer of choice. Give the primer enough time to dry according to the product instructions before applying your acrylic paint.

Advertisement

Refinishing an Acrylic Sink

Acrylic enamel can be purchased in a can or as spray paint. BathShack claims spray paint gives a more even finish, but it can be messier and more prone to accidents. If you choose to go for regular paint, using a small roller instead of a brush can help to minimize streaks.

Apply a full, even layer of paint across your entire sink, working in smaller sections as you go. Leave it time to dry (at least 24 hours) to check the coverage and repeat for another coat if necessary. Once you are happy with the coverage, make sure you allow 48 hours of drying time before using your sink again. Acrylic enamel doesn't typically require a top coat, but if you want extra shine, you can apply a layer of acrylic topcoat to finish.