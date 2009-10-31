How Much Does it Cost to Add on a Bathroom?

Image Credit: hikesterson/iStock/GettyImages

Adding a bathroom to your house can be a great way to increase the value of your home. Additional bathroom space is always desirable and, according to HomeGuide, can yield a return on investment of 50 to 60 percent, which makes bathroom renovation work one of the best ways to improve resale value. And even if you're not planning to put your house on the market, additional bathroom space can provide comfort and appeal.

Tip The cost to add a bathroom varies widely based on a variety of factors but may range between $2,500 to $22,000 as of 2021.

Cost Depends on Key Factors

The cost and complexity of adding a bathroom depend on some key factors you'll need to decide on before being able to gather a real estimate. On average, the 2021 cost to add a bathroom will range between $2,500 and $22,000.

Type of Addition: Remodeling existing space into a bathroom is much more affordable; the cost ranges from $2,500 to $12,500 with the national average landing around $7,600. Building a new addition to the house comes with significant additional costs averaging around $22,000 but can range from $18,000 to $47,000.

Type of Bathroom: A full bathroom contains a sink, toilet and a shower or tub; a half bathroom contains only a sink and toilet. The full bathroom will improve the value of the home significantly, but it requires more available floor space and will be more expensive.

Location: Adding a bathroom near existing piping and utility lines will be more affordable. Plumbing and electric work can cost between $85 and $120 per hour, and if additional permits are required, expect to spend a couple of hundred dollars there as well.

Scope: Obviously, a luxury bathroom will cost more. A spa bath, radiant floor heating or designer vanity do add value, but you'll pay for it up front. HomeAdvisor suggests estimating between $200 and $300 per square foot for a standard bathroom addition and $450 to $600 per square foot for a luxury addition.

Labor Costs Exceed Material Costs

The costs of each bathroom piece will vary depending on the remodel project, but in most cases, the most expensive portion of a bathroom addition or remodel is labor. Many homeowners have some do-it-yourself skill, but bathrooms require complex plumbing and electrical work in order to meet building safety codes.

If you're building a new addition onto the house to add the bathroom space, you'll also need certified home construction contractors who can make sure the right foundation and supports are in place. It's best to leave this work to certified professionals, but they don't come cheap. That being said, it's worth paying up front to avoid problems and potential damage to the home in the future.

Ways to Cut Costs

With labor being so expensive, there may be other places you can cut costs by doing the work yourself. For example, tiling and flooring a bathroom is a manageable project for a fairly handy homeowner, so you may want to look into whether you feel confident in doing that work. Once the general foundation and plumbing are in place, the installation of a sink or toilet is also something that can be managed by a homeowner with the proper tools.

Adding a bathroom is a great way to add convenience and value to a home. With the right plan and a good budget, these additions are almost always worth the up-front cost.