How to Replace a Sunken Tub

Sunken tubs provide a luxurious, romantic feel to your bathing. In the 1970s it was popular to simply drop a tub in, with or without shag carpeting, below the bathroom floor. Bathers had only to step — or sometimes stumble, if they weren't careful — into the tub. Modern versions of sunken tubs are often mounted a little higher in the floor, sometimes even inside a platform, instead of flush with the floor. With age and misuse or even just to update your bathroom's look, removal and replacement become necessary.