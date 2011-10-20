Repairing a Water-Damaged MDF Baseboard

When baseboard made of medium-density fiberboard sustains water damage, your best solution is to replace it. However, if the damage is not significant, you can attempt repair. MDF in its undefiled manufactured state is stable and consistent. When it gets wet, it swells and distorts. Swells can be sanded down if the MDF hasn't crumbled or separated to any extent. If the baseboard is profiled -- dips, curves or lines -- replicate the profile using ordinary hand tools.