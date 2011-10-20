Repairing a Water-Damaged MDF Baseboard

Things You'll Need
80-grit sandpaper
Resin glue
Brush
Wood filler
Putty knife
100-grit sandpaper
Sealant
Paint
When baseboard made of medium-density fiberboard sustains water damage, your best solution is to replace it. However, if the damage is not significant, you can attempt repair. MDF in its undefiled manufactured state is stable and consistent. When it gets wet, it swells and distorts. Swells can be sanded down if the MDF hasn't crumbled or separated to any extent. If the baseboard is profiled -- dips, curves or lines -- replicate the profile using ordinary hand tools.
Video of the Day
Step 1
Sand the baseboard thoroughly with 80-grit sandpaper attached to a hand block. Remove all the paint if damage runs the length of the baseboard. If the damage is integrated in small areas, sand only the area needed.
Step 2
Slide the sandpaper along the length of the damaged area to remove high spots. Change sandpaper as needed when it fails to remove material.
Step 3
Mix powdered resin glue with water according to the instructions printed on the manufacturer's package. Fill small separations and cracks with the resin glue using a brush. Allow the glue to dry overnight.
Step 4
Fill any remaining pits, gouges or seams where the resin glue shrank. Use wood filler and a putty knife. Sand the molding smooth using 100-grit sandpaper when the putty is dry.
Step 5
Fold a piece of 100-grit sandpaper into thirds. Use it like a knife to replicate lines in the molding. Slide the edge of the sandpaper along existing lines to form new lines. Wrap the sandpaper around dowels to sand shallow curves.
Step 6
Apply a base coat of sealant to the sanded areas with a brush. Apply two coats of water-resistant paint to match existing paint.
Tip
Use chemical strippers to remove paint if you wish. Place drop cloths on the floor. Apply the stripper and allow it to work on the finish. Scrape the paint off using small flat-bladed tools such as putty knives. Use caution when working with strippers; they're caustic. Wear gloves, breathing and eye protection. If your baseboard continues to get wet or is an area with high moisture, replace it with plastic or vinyl molding. This type of molding isn't affected by moisture.
Warning
MDF contains formaldehyde and produces a fine, powdery dust when sanded. Wear breathing and eye protection when working with MDF.