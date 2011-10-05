How to Remove a Toto Toilet Seat's Hinge Bolts

With a Toto toilet, the procedure for removing the hinge bolts for the seat isn't much different from the procedure for other brands of toilets. The only difference is that the seat is probably attached with the metal bolts and rubber sleeves that Toto includes with its products.
If your toilet is equipped with a Toto washlet, which is a heated seat that includes an automated bidet, the procedure may appear to be more mysterious because the washlet completely covers the bolts. Once you move the washlet out of the way, though, you'll find the same metal bolts and rubber sleeves.
Removing a Conventional Seat
Step 1: Locate the Seat Bolt Covers
Locate the two covers that hide the seat bolts at the back of the toilet seat. Each one is hinged, and you have to pry the side that's opposite the hinge to snap the cover up and expose the bolt. You may be able to do this by hand, but if not, a flat-head screwdriver can do the job.
Step 2: Unscrew the Bolts
Unscrew each bolt by turning it counterclockwise with a No. 2 Phillips screwdriver. The bolts rarely stick, because friction holds the rubber sleeves into which they fit securely against the holes in the toilet. If the sleeve turns with the bolt, though, you'll have to hold it steady from underneath the toilet.
Step 3: Clamp Locking Pliers Onto Sleeve
Clamp a pair of locking pliers onto the sleeve — it's black, and it extends about 2 inches underneath the bowl. Turn the screw again — the sleeve will turn with the screw until the handle of the pliers makes contact with the toilet bowl and prevents the sleeve from turning any further. You will then be able to remove the screw.
Step 4: Lift Seat Off Bowl
Lift the seat off the bowl after removing both bolts. Grip the top of each sleeve with pliers and pull the sleeve out of the hole in the bowl to complete the removal procedure.
Removing a Washlet
Step 1: Unplug the Washlet
Unplug the washlet, turn off the water supply to the toilet and unscrew the water connection to the toilet with a wrench.
Step 2: Locate and Push Release Button
Reach your right hand around the side of the washlet and locate the release button. Push the button in while you pull the washlet toward you. The washlet will slide right off the mounting plate on the back of the toilet.
Step 3: Unscrew the Mounting Plate Bolts
Unscrew the bolts holding the mounting plate using the same procedure that you would use for removing the bolts holding a conventional toilet seat.
Tip
Your Toto toilet seat may be secured with conventional plastic bolts and nuts. If this is the case, lock your pliers onto the nut and turn the head of the bolt with a screwdriver — you may need a flat-head screwdriver to loosen some of the bolts. When the bolt begins to turn freely, release the pliers and unscrew the nut under the toilet by hand.